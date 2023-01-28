A&T Honoring 2012-2013 Men’s Basketball as Aggies Face Monmouth on Saturday





Men’s Basketball | 1/28/2023 8:45 AM THE GAME North Carolina A&T (11-12, 6-4 CAA) vs. Monmouth (1-20, 0-8 CAA) PLACE Greensboro, NC/Corbett Sports Center (5,700) DATE January 28, 2023 TIP OFF 19:00 CURRENT FloHoops RADIO Tobacco Road Sports Radio / 96.3 FM / 1400 AM CURRENT:The game will be broadcast live on FloHoops, with Spencer Turkin handling the play-by-play and Walter Johnson handling the analysis. EAST GREENSBORO —North Carolina A&T Athletics will honor the 2012-2013 men’s basketball team on Saturday on their 10th anniversary of winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament championship. The team will be honored at halftime of the Aggies’ 2pm game against Monmouth at the Corbett Sports Center. It was a senior-led team that had to work with a freshman coaching staff led by legendary coach Cy Alexander. The team started conference play 6-4, but lost three in a row to fall to 6-7. Then they caught fire! The Aggies won two of their last three regular season games and entered the MEAC Tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Aggies won four games in five days to claim their 16th MEAC title. Along the way, the Aggies upset arch-rival and No. 1 seed NC Central. They held the powerful Eagles to 23 percent shooting in a 55-42 quarterfinal victory. They then defeated Delaware State in the semifinals before facing Morgan State in the finals. Leading 53-51, Austin Witter blocked a shot that led to a fastbreak layup when Jeremy Underwood found Bruce Beckford for two with 1:45 left in the game. It would be the winning streak in a 57-54 win, moving the Aggies to their 10th NCAA tournament appearance. Adrian Powell, the current Aggie player’s cousin Duncan Power , earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the tournament. He had 14 points in the championship game and averaged 15.2 points in four tournament games. The Aggies defeated Liberty in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, 73–72, thanks to a Witter blocked shot and 19 points from Underwood, who made all six of his field goal attempts. The season ended with a loss to eventual national champion Louisville. It’s a historic team. The 2012-2013 team is the only team in program history to win an NCAA tournament game. The Aggies went 20–17, breaking the program’s single-season record for games played. In addition, Austin Witter broke the program’s record with 109 blocked shots for a single season, earning the 2013 MEAC defensive player of the year award. At the time, they became the first team with 20 wins at A&T in 25 seasons. The team included Ahmad Abdullah, Corvin Butler, Bruce Beckford, RJ Buck, Dominique Behohn-Tolly, Khalid King, Jean Louisme, Lamont Middleton, Adrian Powell, Waylan Siverand, Lawrence Smith, Shuan Stewart, Jeremy Underwood, Demetrius Upchurch and Austin Witter . Jay Joyner, Darren Corbett and Odell Witherspoon III assisted Alexander during the season. EXPLORING THE MONMOUTH HAWKS Monmouth went 21-13 overall and 11-9 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) last season. They reached the championship game of the MAAC Tournament, where the Hawks lost to Saint Peter’s, Cinderella’s 2022 NCAA Tournament, 60-54.

But the Hawks lost all five starters from that team with 21 wins as they entered their first season in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

In a vote, CAA head coaches predicted that Monmouth would finish 10th in league games. They struggled as they came to East Greensboro on a 12 game losing streak.

The Hawks rank 350th out of 352 Division I teams in field goal percentage of 38.1 percent. They are 346th in free throws (.617), 352nd in scoring margin (minus-20.2), 352nd in 3-pointers made per game (4.1), and 351st in scoring offense (57.0).

The Hawks lost their first seven conference games by an average of 18.1 points. But on Thursday, UNC Wilmington outlasted the Hawks, 52-49 in Wilmington.

No one scored in double figures for the Hawks, as Klemen Vuga finished with nine points and ten rebounds. The Hawks held the Seahawks to 39 percent of the shooting and outscored UNCW 35-29.

Myles Foster, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior forward, leads the Hawks in scoring (12.3) and rebounding (6.6). He only had five points on 1-for-8 shooting against UNCW, but he did have a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds on 8-for-17 shooting against Hampton last Saturday.

Foster is the only Hawk with a double-digit average. Jack Collins, a 6-5 freshman guard, is the second leading scorer with 9.4 points per game. He did, however, have a season-high 20 points on 5-for-13 shooting against Syracuse on December 12.

A familiar name to many North Carolinians leads Monmouth. Monmouth head coach King Rice is in his 12th season at college.

Rice has a 183-187, leading the Hawks to three postseason appearances. He led Monmouth to the second round of the 2016 National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The following year, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NIT. In 2020, Rice led the Hawks to the NCAA Tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament.

He won MAAC Coach of the Year three times and led the Hawks to three regular season MAAC championships.

Rice’s familiarity with North Carolinians comes from his time as a point guard for the University of North Carolina (1987-91). He helped the Tar Heels reach the Final Four in 1991. THE SERIES It will be the first meeting between A&T and Monmouth.

The Aggies will face seven opponents in the CAA for the first time this season. They are 4-2 in those games so far.

