Australian Open chief Tiley tells the Djokovic family: Be very careful





Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Saturday advised Novak Djokovic’s family to be very careful of people using the tournament’s global fame as a platform for disruptive purposes. It follows a video posted to a pro-Russian YouTube account showing Djokovic’s father Srdjan posing in Melbourne Park with a fan holding a Russian flag with the face of Vladimir Putin. It sparked a backlash from Ukraine and sparked calls to ban Djokovic senior from the tournament. He decided to skip his son’s semi-final victory on Friday and it remains to be seen if he will make it to Sunday’s final. Tiley told the Melbourne age newspaper, he had spent quite a bit of time talking to the Djokovic family. My advice is that you have to be very careful because if this is an event of global significance then it is a platform, he told them. If you let hundreds of thousands of people through the gate, of course you’re going to have some people coming here with the intent to disrupt, and don’t get yourself caught up in that. And they totally understand that, he added. The family was very good. They were angry that it was taken that way. It wasn’t meant to be. His father in particular does not support war and they are very focused on supporting peace. Serbian star Djokovic insisted after his semi-final victory that there had been a misinterpretation of the footage and that his father had no intention of supporting war initiatives. He said his father had greeted fans outside Rod Laver Arena after every game and had been abused on Wednesday night. Tiley said the Open had over 1,000 accredited journalists and a growing TV audience and it’s becoming a platform and that’s new to us. It was never like that before. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, Russian and Belarusian players have normally competed as independents under a neutral white flag, as is the case at the Australian Open. Spectators have been banned from carrying Russian or Belarusian flags at the Grand Slam after the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand demanded action when they were spotted among the crowd early in the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/craig-tiley-djokovic-father-russia-fans-photograph-australian-open-2023/article66442916.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos