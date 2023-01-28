NIU scores 195 points in Illinois state victory





NORMAL, Illinois Northern Illinois University’s women’s gymnastics team posted the highest score of the season with solid performances in all four events, beating Illinois State, 195,075-194,275 Friday night in Normal. Huskie gymnasts took first place in three of four events, and eight of NIU’s 24 routines earned a season or career high. “This is the team we can be,” the NIU head coach said Sam Morereale . “It was good to get that first 195 to prove we can get there and build our faith. This was a step in the right direction, but we’re still scratching the surface of what we know we can be.” NIU started on uneven parallel bars with junior Alyssa Al Ashari and senior Natalie Hamp finished the rotation with scores of 9,875 and 9,900 respectively. Hamp’s 9.900 tied her season high to win the event, while Al-Ashari placed second. Senior Ciara Ryan added a career high 9,625 to NIU’s team score of 48,725. Junior Isabel West took the vault title with a season-high 9.775, as Ryan and freshmen Kiera O’Shea earned points of 9,750 to finish in second place, with Ryan earning her best second-season mark on the night. The Huskies’ team score of 48.475 on vault helped them to a 97.200-97.000 lead after two rotations. “We had a great start on bars,” said Morreale. “After that first routine everyone got the job done. Alyssa’s routine was great and Natalie did what she does. I thought we jumped better, we just struggled a bit on the landings but it was great to see Isabelle [West]Kyera [O’Shea] and Ciara [Ryan] take first and second.” Jacklynn Dolitsky and Alan Andersen spearheaded the Huskies’ floor exercise effort as NIU reached its peak season

team score on floor with a 48.875. Dolitsky’s 9.800 was a career record for the senior, who tied for fourth place. Junior Olivia Lynd contributed a season-high 9,750. NIU extended its lead to .875 points going into the final event, balance beam. The beam team came through in great fashion with a score of 49,000, the highest score of the season, with the first gymnast Kendall George starting the rotation with a career-best 9.850 to take first place. Al-Ashari earned a 9.825 to finish third Isabella Sissy 9,800 was good for fourth place. Ellery Werner added a season-high 9,775. “We were good on floor and did really well on beam, we won the game there,” said Morreale. “No traps and starting with Kenny [George] 9,850 going, that was super cool. The beauty of a double weekend is that we can take what we did tonight directly to the next meeting [on Sunday]Morreale said. “At this point in the season it’s about competition, for people to come and perform under pressure. We are still waiting to deploy all cylinders.” NIU is back in action Sunday at 2 p.m. at the NIU Convocation Center against both Illinois State and Winona State. The encounter will be broadcast on ESPN+. Entrance is free. — NIU — Twitter: @NIUAthletics

