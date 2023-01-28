Dutch women’s coach Shane Deitz looks ahead

Nearly two years into his role as women’s national coach, Shane Deitz is pleased with the progress his team has made, but is by no means complacent about the magnitude of the task ahead.

People may not see what the girls have accomplished, he says, but the improvement in their skill level is huge, and that’s been our main focus so far.

We put it all together in short bursts in our matches, but the next step is to apply those skills consistently in a full game, be it an ODI or a T20 match.

Deitz was no stranger to Dutch cricket when he took the job in February 2021, just as the country was emerging from the Covid pandemic: he played as a professional for Hague clubs HCC and HBS in 2007 and 2008, returning to the last for half a season in 2013.

In total he made 2117 runs in the Dutch top flight at an average of 60.49 and although he was primarily a wicket-keeper in his first-class career with South Australia, he took 47 wickets at 19.38.

For South Australia he amassed 3753 runs at 30.76, the highest of his five centuries 154 against NSW at Adelaide in 2005/06.

After his retirement, his coaching career took him to New Zealand, Bangladesh and Vanuatu, for whom he made five appearances in the Cricket World Cup Challenge League in 2019, before returning to the Netherlands to become the country’s first full-time women’s coach.

Now he works six days a week with his 24-strong national team and gives indoor sessions in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam with small groups of players.

The ideal coach-to-player ratio for a high-performance program is one coach to four players, says Deitz. I try to have a maximum of six for a session; allowing the girls to fit in two sessions a week, which they must combine with work, study and a social life.

Time with the players is one of the biggest challenges he faces in a country where women’s cricket has always been a part-time activity; after all, it wasn’t that long ago that national team players were expected to pay their own dues in order to play for their national team.

Our new sponsorship deal with SISAR will make a big difference, the coach concedes, but the players still have to juggle cricket with all their other commitments, and unfortunately the strain sometimes proves too great.

However, Deitz is very encouraged that six of his players Sterre Kalis, Babette de Leede, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Robine Rijke and Frdrique Overdijk have been included in the upcoming auction for the Women’s IPL, which he sees as a just reward for the hard work that they have resisted for the past two years.

The level of sorority cricket also remains one of the problem areas, although Deitz acknowledges that there has been significant improvement.

But with only nine Dutch clubs fielding a women’s team and less than 150 players participating in the KNCB competitions, there are inevitably big differences in ability, skill and commitment between and even within teams.

The better players should be challenged more consistently, Deitz notes, while the recreational players should also continue to enjoy their cricket.

You need to define what your club’s purpose is, whether it’s pure enjoyment, recreation, tough competition or building high performance, and then adjust your structures to ensure everyone can get what they want. the game.

He is pleased with last season’s experimentation with the Under-19 team playing in the T20 league and taking on the clubs on Friday night, but would like to go much further in supplementing the regular program of club cricket.

This season we will launch a three-team Super League, he says, to give the national team more experience playing at a level above that of the big league, but I hope that eventually expands to four teams and that it expands also in age group cricket.

Deitz believes that regional teams at under-18, under-15 and possibly even under-12 level can not only build on the work already being done within the Dutch Lionesses program, but also give new impetus to the recruiting girls into the club’s youth programs.

In an ideal world I would like to see each regional team have a head coach and a development officer, he argues, so that the work the clubs do with their youth programs can be supported both by reaching new catchment areas and by more talented young players entering the opportunity to develop their skills through regional training and competition.

The third major challenge facing Deitz and his team is playing more international cricket against better opponents.

When asked who he would like to see his team face against, he doesn’t hesitate: India! he replies immediately.

It’s a big question, but you have to compete against the best, and I would really like to bring this team to India, maybe to play against state teams and maybe even India A.’

After making the bold move last year during a tough visit to Thailand’s Chiang Mai, the Dutch squad is ready to take on new challenges and are in for a busy summer, potentially taking on Thailand, Scotland and Ireland before culminating in European qualification for the T20 World Cup in Spain in September.

But their coach thinks beyond that, towards a more sustainable women’s cricket line-up for the Netherlands, enabling this team and its successors to successfully compete on the global stage.

