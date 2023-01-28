After a 5-year break, the Arctic Winter Games return this weekend

Nelten Panaktalokis feels pretty good about his one-foot high kick skills. It is his favorite pool sport and he is looking forward to putting his strategy into practice next week.

“I passed eight feet by about an inch in practice. But once the tryouts came, I barely went to 7’10,” he said. “It’s pretty heavy.”

Panaktalok, 17, has been waiting a long time for this week when he could travel from his home in Tuktoyaktuk, NWT, to the 2023 Arctic Winter Games (AWG) in northern Alberta. The week-long event starts on Sunday.

“This is… I don’t know how to feel man, this is my first AWG and I want to see how this goes. Hopefully it goes well,” said Panaktalok.

Nelten Panaktalok, 17, in Tuktoyaktuk, NWT He will compete in arctic sports at the 2023 Arctic Winter Games. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

Watch the opening ceremony live on CBC North starting at 6:50 MT Sunday, January 29 with CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux in English and CBC Nunavut’s Teresa Qiatsuq in Inuktitut.

6:50 – 29 –

Nineteen-year-old KaydraNogasak, also from Tuktoyaktuk, says her best arctic sport is the Alaskan high kick. She hasn’t been doing it that long, so she’s excited about the chance to get to the games, as are some of her siblings and cousins ​​before her.

“It feels good. It feels so good,” she said. “I come to every workout every time. Yeah, it’s really fun.”

There is always a lot of anticipation surrounding the Arctic Winter Games, among the thousands of young athletes who attend, as well as the coaches, game organizers and volunteers. Many athletes come from smaller, remote communities in the circumpolar world, and the AWGs may be their first big trip away from home, and their first time competing against people they’ve never met.

This year’s event also had even more build-up than usual as it’s been five years since the last AWGs. They’re usually held every two years, but the pandemic messed up that schedule.

Former Yukon Prime Minister Sandy Silver in March 2020, announcing the “tough decision” to cancel that year’s Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse due to the growing risk of COVID-19. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The 2020 AWGs were scheduled to take place in Whitehorse but were canceled at the last minute in March. At the time, it was a shocking and unexpected decision and for many Northerners the first major reality check on the growing risk of COVID-19 and the implications of a global pandemic.

A year into the pandemic, gaming officials decided to err on the side of caution and pull the plug on the 2022 games this time, a full year early. But instead of canceling the Wood Buffalo games outright, they crossed their fingers and set new dates in 2023.

And so here we are. Public health restrictions are largely a reminder, AWG officials have rescinded a policy on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, and Fort McMurray, Alta., is opening its doors to about 2,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers from across the North this week -Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Scandinavia.

‘Anyone we could possibly take with us’

“It’s really a highlight for a lot of our athletes,” said Megan Cromarty, chef de mission for Team Yukon.

“The pinnacle of their athletic career is the Arctic Winter Games. So I think they’re only excited if they get the chance to participate.”

The Arctic sports and Dene games are unique highlights of the AWGs, but there’s everything from hockey and skiing to volleyball and table tennis. Archery has just been added to the roster this time around and will feature participants from Yukon, NWT and Northern Alberta.

“For some sports we haven’t filled in all the age ranges in the past, but this year we have a pretty much full roster. We’re bringing everyone we can potentially take,” said Cromarty.

Team Yukon brings over 350 people to the games, and the NWT’s contingent is nearly as large, with 340 people from 19 different communities.

Bill Othmer has been involved with the AWGs in one way or another for over 30 years. The TeamN.WT mission chief says the highlight this year will be “getting it all back together.”

“We really just want our athletes to have fun, you know, and play with pride and integrity,” said Bill Othmer, chief de mission for Team NWT (Submitted by Bill Othmer)

“We just really want to be there, be good ambassadors, represent the NWT well,” said Othmer. “We just want our athletes to have fun…and play with pride and integrity.”

Nunavut, meanwhile, is sending about 270 people from 21 of the area’s 25 communities.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” said Nunavut Prime Minister PJ Akeeagok, who will also be there to cheer them on.

Team Nunavut athletes presented their strike gear for the 2023 Arctic Winter Games at the Legislative Assembly today. Minister David Joanasie and I are excited to travel to Wood Buffalo soon to cheer on Team Nunavut! pic.twitter.com/6P9YuwQgXz —@j_akeeagog

No Russians this time

This year’s AWGs are also notable for who won’t be there: Team Yamal, from Russia.

Last February, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Arctic Winter Games International Committee announced that it had “suspended Yamal, Russia, effective immediately following the attacks in Ukraine.”

The Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region of Russia is located about 2,500 kilometers northeast of Moscow. It has a significant indigenous population and has competed in the Arctic Winter Games since 2004.

Team Yamal athletes at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Arctic Winter Games in Hay River, NWT. The team is not allowed to participate in the games this year because of the war in Ukraine. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Natalia Marianchik, editor of a Russian sports news outlet, said the AWGs are often a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for many young people in the remote Yamal region to compete internationally and meet friends from other countries. She hopes it’s a temporary break.

“I think in such circumstances it is very easy to lose your motivation to exercise, to ever lose your hope of traveling somewhere. Because traveling is actually part of your sports career, and a very important part,” said she.

“I’m sad for these athletes.”

Set goals, make friends

For some, the AWG is a stepping stone to a career in competitive sports.

For others, they are simply an opportunity to challenge themselves, set personal goals, and find strengths they didn’t know they had.

In Whitehorse, 15-year-old Jaymi Hinchey thinks about her upcoming wrestling matches during the games, but she’s also looking forward to lots of other things, hanging out with her fun team, meeting new friends and trading.

Jaymi Hinchey, left, is a wrestler with Team Yukon at the 2023 Arctic Winter Games and will be Team Yukon’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony on Sunday. She participated here in 2022. (Sarah Lewis Photography)

She admits she feels a little pressure, and not just because of the competition. Hinchey was chosen as Team Yukon’s flag bearer at Sunday’s Opening Ceremony.

“I started to think a little bit about all the people on the team, and I was so proud of myself to be chosen… it’s such a great honor,” she said.

“I feel like I’ve been working really hard lately and it’s really exciting to be recognized.”

Hinchey is one of those who have been waiting for these games for a long time. She was all set to compete in 2020 before that event was cancelled. In the meantime, she has been to other outside competitions and made many friends with whom she keeps in touch.

“I can’t wait to do more of that and meet more people,” she said. “And hopefully I’ll keep in touch with the people I end up fighting against.”