Sports
K-State swept by No. 8 Stanford in first game of ITA Kickoff
The dual was delayed several hours due to weather as only singles games were played with the Cardinal (2-0) sweeping all four matchups over the Wildcats (1-2).
sophomore Florentine Dekkersnumber 1 spot and freshman Vanessa SuarezNo. 2, quickly dropped both sets to Connie Ma, 6-1, 6-1, and Alexandra Yepifanova, 6-2, 6-1, respectively.
freshman Rosalia Gruszczynska fought hard against Alexis Blokhina in third and fell 6-3, 6-2.
freshman Mary Santos in the No. 5 position fought back in her second set, but eventually lost to Valencia Xu in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.
Senior Rosanna Maffei in the No. 4 position and junior Manami Ukita in No. 6, both were left unfinished, 6-3, 2-1 and 6-1, 5-3, respectively.
K-State will play Arkansas (2-1) at 1PM CT on Saturday.
K-State v Stanford
Palo Alto, California
Taube family tennis center
Stanford 4, K-State 0
Singles Competition
1. Connie Ma (STAN) defeated. Florentine Dekkers (KSU) 6-1, 6-1
2. Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) defeated. Vanessa Suarez (KSU) 6-2, 6-1
3. Alexis Blokhina (STAN) defeated. Rosalia Gruszczynska (KSU) 6-3, 6-2
4. Angelica Blake (STAN) vs. Rosanna Maffei (KSU) 6-3, 2-1 unfinished
5. Valencia Xu (STAN) defeated. Mary Santos (KSU) 6-0, 6-4
6. Sara Choy (STAN) Manami Ukita (KSU) 6-1, 5-3 unfinished
How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on the K-State Women’s Tennis Team, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2023/1/27/tennis-k-state-swept-by-no-8-stanford-in-first-match-of-ita-kickoff.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- K-State swept by No. 8 Stanford in first game of ITA Kickoff
- Electra.aero Develops Preliminary eSTOL Prototype for USAF
- bollywood: ‘Stay away from politics’: Kangana Ranaut issues Bollywood ultimatum amid ‘Pathaan’ craze
- What can Bollywood teach us about types of makeup?
- People need to be trained to use digital technology for care
- US Army selects four companies to build new tactical truck prototypes
- After a 5-year break, the Arctic Winter Games return this weekend
- The fusion of sci-fi and heavy industry innovation, the main feature of XCMG machinery in the sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth II”
- Boston College Mens Hockey Falls to Boston University
- A 1.8-magnitude earthquake was measured near Fleetwood this morning
- What the BBC Modi Question reveals about India
- Latest Action Plan for a Better Business Environment