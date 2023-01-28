World Cup boost for South Africa as Archer returns to England





South Africa ruined Jofra Archer’s return to international cricket and raised their own chances of direct qualification for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with an impressive 27-run victory over England on Friday.

Archer (1/81) was expensive, taking just one wicket in his first international appearance in nearly two years, as Rassie van der Dussen hit a smash century to lead the hosts home at Bloemfontein. Van der Dussen beat 111 from 117 deliveries to help South Africa post 298/7 and England were all out in 45th in reply despite an excellent 113 from opener Jason Roy. Archer was expensive with the ball against South Africa It was the South African quicks that did the damage to England’s strong batting line-up, with Anrich Nortje (4/62), Sisanda Magala (3/46) and Kagiso Rabada (2/46) claiming nine wickets between them in a polished display of fast bowling. The win moves South Africa ahead of Ireland to move up to 10th in the current ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings, with the top eight teams qualifying directly for this year’s 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled state in India. at the end of the year. India will qualify directly for the event as it hosts the tournament, but there is a blockade at the foot of the standings as teams jostle for the remaining seven qualifying spots. South Africa did some damage to their chances of direct qualification when they pulled out of a scheduled ODI series in Australia earlier this year and the Proteas still have some work to do as they secure their place at the 13th running of the 50-over World Cup want to secure. The Proteas have a total of 69 points from 17 Super League games, with the West Indies eighth (88 points) and Sri Lanka ninth (77) the teams they will be looking to overtake in the league in the coming months. rankings. South Africa will play two more home games against England in the coming week, followed by another two games against the Netherlands in late March and early April. If the Proteas fail to finish in the top eight in the standings and book their ticket directly into the World Cup, they can still take part in the tournament by earning one of two places available at the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier scheduled for a three-week period in Zimbabwe in June and July. The qualifier features the five Super League teams that do not qualify directly, along with five teams from League 2 and a qualifier, with two places up for grabs for the year-end event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3039955 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos