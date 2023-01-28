School district seeks apology from lawmaker who says their football team ‘beat up’ a trans student





MINOT, N.D. Rep. Scott Dyk is a Republican from District 23 Williston area. He currently sits in the first legislative session of his first term in office and is one of a wave of populist culture warriors elected on the 2022 ballot. He introduced House bill 1522 , which would prohibit school districts from accommodating trans students in any way, from facilities to the use of pronouns. And, in what is no doubt a nod to conspiracy theories about some schools, in other parts of the country, providing litter boxes for students who identify as cats, Rep. animals other than humans.” Really serious stuff, in other words. Dyk’s account has become the source of much ridicule, also in the national headlines , and perhaps rightly so. But it has also earned him conviction in his own backyard. While testifying in committee for his bill on Jan. 24, Rep. Dyk that there was a situation in the Williston School district involving a trans student who entered the female restroom multiple times. Dyk further claimed that “when the football team found out”, they beat up the student. In another part of his testimony, Dyk took aim at educators, accusing them of “grooming our impressionable children to consider sterilization and mutilation.” Below is an excerpt. click here for the full testimony of Rep. Dyk, which was long about religion and anecdotes from other states. His comments have now earned a reprimand from the Williston Basin School District No. 7 and the Williston Education Association. “The Williston Basin School District and Williston Education Association wish to express that we find these statements disrespectful and harmful to public educators in the Williston Basin School District #7 and to the coach and student-athletes participating in the Williston High School football team. the groups said in a joint statement on Facebook. “Dyks representatives on primary school teachers are feeding a false narrative about teachers and the work they do every day,” the statement continues. “His comments about our football program are also damaging to the reputations of the young men and coaches who work hard to proudly represent Williston High School. We hope that Representative Dyk will reconsider the damage his false statements have done to the Williston Basin.” School District #7 K-12 teachers and our Williston High School football program.” The statement closes with a call for “a public retraction and apology” from Rep. Dyk. I spoke with dr. Richard Faidley, the superintendent of the school district, and he confirmed to me that the incident involving the football team of which Rep. Dyk claimed it did not occur. “I talked to the athletic director and he talked to the coaches and the facility managers. That incident didn’t happen at our high school,” Faidley told me. I contacted Rep. Dyk by phone, text and email, but didn’t get an immediate response.

