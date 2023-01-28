Minnesota Hockey: Dominant Gopher Offensive Effort Shown in 8-0 Shutout Win Over Michigan State

MINNEAPOLIS The No. 2 ranked Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey teams 8-0 shutout victory michigan state inside 3M Arena At Mariucci on Friday night is a perfect example of the saying that sometimes the best defense is a good offense. Although the Gophers were solid defensively and kept the Spartans at the edge for much of the game, it was Minnesota’s offense that took the wheel. In fact, the Maroon and Gold had eight different scorers in their second straight win in shutout fashion.

I think it’s huge for us because it’s all about feeling good, Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said of the team getting a balanced score in the game. It’s invaluable that you’re starting to get that feeling as we head towards the playoffs.

Going into the opener of the Friday night series, the Gophers had gone into overtime in four of their past five games, so Motzko said he was a little less stressed, in the win that improved their home ice record to 12-1-2 this season. Whenever Justen Close was called to save: stopped all 21 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. Everyone from the top to the bottom of the lineup got involved offensively, and the game’s opening squad was a prelude to one of the Gophers’ most lethal offensive performances of the season.

After all, it only took nine seconds for the Gophers to get on the board. Gophers captain Brock Faber found Logan Cooley in the neutral zone and the freshman star began their offensive clinic as he took advantage of a defensive collapse by the Spartans at the draw.

There is no drawing board for that, Faber said about the goal immediately after the first throw-in.

After entering the offensive zone cleanly, Cooley, who recorded three points, skated between two defenders and chose the five holes as his target of choice over Spartans goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, giving the Gophers an early 1–0 lead. Minnesota controlled most of the first period, allowing only nine shot attempts in the opening frame and keeping Michigan State’s offensive offense mostly to the perimeter and low-risk areas.

Of course it’s nice to get the lead early, something I’m up for when we do, that just shows we were on it; played well, said Faber. That was big for us, momentum, and we obviously kept it rolling from there.

Then, with three minutes and 13 seconds left in the period, Ryan Johnson and Faber earned their second assists of the night on Jimmy Snuggerud’s snipe from the slot beating St. Cyr high blocker. Fabers on a season-high 19 points after his two-point night showing his effective 200-foot play.

I’m so glad he came back because there was one more level he could pass, and he’s finding it. You just see more confidence every day in training, in matches, Motzko said of Faber, who was the number 1 star in the game. I think it’s valuable. If there was a way to have a better Brock Faber, we’d see it. We knew it was possible, just great to see it happen.

Snuggerud’s 14 goals is second on the team behind Matthew Knies with 16, and he finished as one of three players to take home victory by three points. That’s Snuggerud’s shot, Motzko said of the goal. We all shake our heads when he takes that.

The Spartans narrowly escaped the first period trailing by two when Connor Kurth hit the pipe and Knies and Jackson nearly scored LaCombe, but the senior defenseman lost the handle of the puck. Also in the first seven minutes from midfield, the Spartans managed to keep the Gophers off the scoresheet. But the Marron and Gold took a 3-0 lead when Kurth found Mike Kosters’ loose puck in the slot that was shot in front of him with traffic from the point and buried it for his fifth goal of the season. According to Faber, it was Kurth’s best game this season.

Then the top line got to work and Cooley found Knies and Snuggerud, who made a give-and-go for Minnesota’s fourth goal of the game.

I thought our forecheck tonight was very good, Faber said. I thought we made them flip pucks. … We took the puck to the fences and played from there, which was big and that’s actually always the goal. Getting pucks deep and letting our skill come out. It starts with our work ethic, and I think that’s what enabled us to make those plays.

The goal came seconds after Michigan State hit the post. Knies is up to 16 goals and 28 points on the season (1.04 PPG), and he falls one goal short of tying Ben Meyers’ 17 goals during the 2021-22 season.

After Rhett Pitlicks’ shot came from the front behind St. Cyr, it was cleared out of the crease by a Spartan defender, but it didn’t matter as the puck went straight to Koster, whose one-timer hit from the top of the left circle came through at the 2:34 mark of the second period for a 5-0 lead that the Gophers took in the third period. Pierce Charleson came on for St. Cyr after the fifth goal, and all five goals scored on St. Cyr came during a 5-on-5 game.

Minnesota compounded the injury by scoring three more goals in the final frame. At the blueline, LaCombe passed Snuggeruds one time, who beat Charleson high-blocker on the power play.

LaCombe extended his points streak to three games (3-3-6) and now has 26 points this year. He’s in the Hobey Baker Award voting with Faber and Knies. After Pitlick made a perfect pass to Aaron Huglen’s tape, the sophomore center scored from deep at the top of the left circle on a partial breakaway at 3:26 of the third period for a 7–0 lead.

The icing on the cake was freshman Garrett Pinoniemi’s power play goal with about three minutes left in the game. Kosters’ shot from the point was deflected from the freshman who scored his first collegiate goal on a healthy scratch in the Michigan series.

He is such a special player, said Koster, who scored three points in the game, about Pinoniemi. It was just really nice to see him get his first one. He was excited about it, but he was very humble.

The Gophers go 3-0 this season against Michigan State on Saturday night after earning the road sweep on December 2-3 with 5-0 and 6-3 wins, respectively. Minnesota looks set to extend their winning streak against the Spartans to 13 games on Saturday night.

We got better as the game went on, we got the lead clearly and we had some momentum, Motzko said. But they looked pretty good in the first period. It wasn’t a perfect game for us. The right guys got the puck at the right times.