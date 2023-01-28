Winona State women’s basketball wins Northern State, 73-66





WINONA, Minn. The Winona State University women’s basketball team returned home after spending the past two weekends on the road, entering their game against Northern State University on Friday night in search of a four-game skid. The Warriors were successful largely thanks to four double-digit scoring performances and a solid night at the free throw line, beating the Wolves 73-66 at McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court. Lauren Fech scored 19 points – including a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line – as Alex Dornfeld (14), Caitlin Riley (13) and Mattie Schimenz (10) all enjoyed themselves at home that night. . WSU’s last home game was on Saturday, January 7, a 76-63 victory over Bemidji State, and after back-to-back road trip weekends, head coach Ana Wurtz and her team were eager to play in front of a home crowd. Winona State pulled away from Northern State after a closely contested 10-minute opening, turning a series of strong possessions late in the first half into a nine-point lead at halftime at 35–26. The Warriors also started the second half in strong form, with a three-pointer from Alex Dornfeld and a jumper from Caitlin Riley accounting for the first five points in the third quarter. However, that 14-point lead for the home team would be cut short by the Wolves, as Northern State steadily broke away to come within four points by the end of the third frame, with WSU leading 50–46. In the fourth quarter, Mattie Schimenz tripled to start the final ten minutes and WSU held off Northern State the rest of the way. Fech went 6-for-6 on free throws in the last 20 seconds of the game, sealing the Warrior victory.

As a team, Winona State was 26 of 50 (52.0%) from the floor and hit an impressive 9 of 18 (50.0%) three-point attempts. WSU got 16 free throws in the game – 12 of which were brought down – a mark matched by the Wolves, who were also 12 of 16 from the line. The two teams had identical numbers in turnovers—nine apiece—but Winona State had a clear advantage in fast-break points, beating the visitors 10-1 on the run. WSU compiled ten assists that night, led by Fech with four. Northern State was led by Kailee Oliverson with 21 points and eight rebounds. Rianna Fillipi scores 15 for the visitors. With the win , Winona State goes 10-11 overall and 4-11 in the NSIC. WSU will try to fix the NSIC weekend on Saturday, January 28 when they host Minnesota State Moorhead. The Dragons and the Warriors will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court. For the most up-to-date Warrior Athletics news, visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com en@WinonaStateATH. About Winona State University Athletics: The Winona State University Department of IntercollegiateAthletics, as an integral part of the institution’s educational mission, is committed to providing opportunities to experience academic and athletic excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words:Graduate champions. Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of women’s gymnastics. Read the full article

