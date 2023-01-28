Pakistani cricketer makes dramatic U-turn over Virat Kohli’s comments

Pakistani batsman Khurram Manzoor has made a dramatic U-turn after comments about talismanic Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

A few days ago, he made a stunning claim that he was a better player than Virat Kohli, which led to his brutal trolling on social media platforms.

I don’t compare myself to Virat Kohli. The fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever is in the top 10, I’m number 1 in the world. After me is Kohli. My conversion rate in list A cricket is better than him. He scores a century every six innings. I score a century every 5.68 turns. And based on my average of 53 over the last 10 years, I’m ranked fifth in the world in List A cricket. I also scored 24 centuries in the last 48 innings. Between 2015 and now, whoever opened for Pakistan, I still remain the top scorer among them. I am also the top scorer and century catcher in the national T20. Yet I am ignored. And no one has ever given me a good reason for that, Khurram Manzoor had said on Nadir Ali’s YouTube channel.

However, Khurram Manzoor’s lofty claims turned out to be untrue as he has only 7922 runs in 166 List A matches at an average of 53.52. His figures in those games also span 27 centuries.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has accumulated 14251 runs in 305 List A games at an average of 56.55 which is much higher than Khurram Manzoors. In addition, Virat Kohli has 50 tons to his credit in such matches, 23 more than the Pakistan batsman.

Khurram Manzoor’s self-praise was not well received by Virat Kohli’s supporters who mocked him on social media.

Some mocked him, claiming that the people who play on the terrace of their house have much better statistics than Virat Kohli and should therefore be counted among the greats of the modern age.

Besides the admirers of the Indian cricket teams, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lashed out at Khurram Manzoor for claiming he was the best batsman in the world ahead of Virat Kohli.

He said his conversion rate is better than Kohli’s in List A cricket, which is fair enough. But one thing is missing here; Kohli has played over 250 games (in ODIs) and has a better conversion rate in international cricket. You cannot draw a comparison here as there is no international cricket that is miles ahead of domestic cricket. It is irrelevant, said Salman Butt on his YouTube channel while highlighting the 34-year-old Indian stars’ awe-inspiring record in international cricket.

Now the 36-year-old has clarified his comments and agrees that Virat Kohli has now taken the record away from him.

It’s funny how some media outlets and individuals have taken my interview out of context and twisted my words. Virat Kohli is a generational player and I have always admired him as the best. I was talking about this stat in List A Cricket about having the best innings per hundred ratio where I’m at the top of the list and Kohli is second. There is no comparison between me and him, he has played more games and especially at international level, he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli broke a slew of world records in his masterful unbeaten 166-run knock-off 110 deliveries against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli now has 20 Player of the Series awards to his credit in international cricket, as does Sachin Tendulkar. Breaking down their numbers further, Virat Kohli has won 3 Man of the Series trophies in Tests, 10 in ODIs and 7 in T20Is.

Speaking of the Little Masters figures, he took 5 in red-ball cricket while the other 15 came in the 50-over format. He won none in T20Is.

With his 166 not out against the Islanders, Virat Kohli now has the most unbeaten 150+ scores (5) in ODI history.

The ton was his 21st home in the sport’s second-longest format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous mark of 20.

During his sensational innings, Virat Kohli also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to take the fifth spot among highest run getters in ODIs.

In addition, Virat Kohli is the fastest to amass 46 centuries in ODI cricket, a milestone reached in just 259 innings. On the other hand, previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar took 431 turns to get there.

This was his 10th century against Sri Lanka making him the first man to score so many tons against a single team in ODIs. Previously, Virat Kohli had made nine centuries each against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, while Sachin Tendulkar had scored the same number of tons against Australia.

With 12,809 runs, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).