Goffin leads Belgian star-studded challenger | ATP tour

After a six-year absence from Belgium, the ATP Challenger Tour this week shifts its focus to the indoor hard court event, the BW Open. David Goffin’s misfortune at the Australian Open that led to his entry was a huge boon to the tournament, which nearly sold out in its debut year.

Tournament director Vincent Stavaux, who has worked as an agent for players such as Justine Henin, Marin Cilic, Pablo Andujar and Kristof Vliegen, is at the forefront of Belgium’s return to the Challenger calendar. Stavaux explained that his goal is to provide players and fans with a warm experience. And the Challenger 125 event is making a strong impression.

“For me, the most important thing is that we have a good hotel, good food and a nice facility,” Stavaux said. “We try to welcome players in the best conditions. For the first edition we have players who say they have never seen so many people attend the first round matches of a Challenger. We only have a few tickets left for Saturday, the rest of the days are sold out fans are close to the field, even in the highest places you are still very close, that makes it a very special atmosphere.

The Mons, Belgium Challenger, which ended in 2016, earned back-to-back selections as one of the ATP Challengers of the Year (2015, 2016), a player-voted system that recognizes the season’s top events. Now Belgium’s only Challenger event is some 60 kilometers from Mons, in Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve (31,000 inhabitants), where fans have flocked to the Center Sportif de Blocry to watch world-class tennis.

Locals who already had glowing tickets got a last-minute surprise just a week before the tournament: home favorite Goffin suffered an illness in Melbourne, forcing him to miss the first Slam of the season. The number 50 in the world in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings received a wildcard to come home and play the Belgian Challenger.

“Unfortunately, David contracted food poisoning in Australia. For us it was incredibly helpful to have him here,” said Stavaux. “That’s what we say in life: ‘The bad news for some is good news for others.’ We felt really bad for David, but for us, since he said, ‘I’m coming!’ the website and tickets exploded.”



The calm before the storm: practice session for the 2023 BB open. Credit: Wild Shot Production

Tickets for Saturday’s semi-final may not be available for much longer. Goffin, seeded first, will face compatriot Gauthier Onclin in the final four. Goffin’s last Challenger title before rising to career No. 7 in 2017 came on home soil three years earlier (Mons 2014). The seven-time Challenger champion will hope to repeat the same result this weekend.

The star-studded field did not end with Goffin’s presence. Fresh off a third round appearance at the Australian Open, Frenchman Ugo Humbert flew straight to Belgium and kept his promise to play the BW Open. Mikael Ymer, number 69 in the world, has progressed through the qualification and will play against the Turk Altug Celikbilek in the semifinals on Saturday.

Belgian fans can also catch a glimpse of the sport’s greatest future stars using the Challenger Tour as a springboard before competing for tennis’ most prestigious titles. Perhaps no example is better than the last time Belgium held a Challenger.

“Someone who doesn’t know the Tour well doesn’t know that the Challengers have a nice combination and balance of Next Gen players and guys with a lot of experience who have been in the Top 100,” said Stavaux. “In 2016 Andrey Rublev made it to the quarterfinals in Bergen and Daniil Medvedev was a semifinalist. That is proof that at Challengers you can see the next generation of the best ATP players.”

So which Challenger Tour youngster will start a standout professional career next? Time will tell.