Quinnipiac, UConn meet for the ice hockey title in Connecticut





HAMDEN It has won 19 this season, one of two hoped-for wins at this Connecticut Ice tournament, a win to break what has been a losing streak for Quinnipiac men’s hockey.

It is also coach Rand Pecknold’s 600th win. The Bobcats reached Sacred Heart at M&T Bank Arena to win 5-0 on Friday night and advance to Saturday’s Finals.

Pecknold is 600-336-106 in 29 seasons at the school. I would have liked last weekend, you know, but things happen, Pecknold joked; his team lost to Cornell and Colgate a week ago. I feel really lucky with the support I’ve had here at Quinnipiac. It’s a nice reward, he added, but we need to reload and get ready for 601. Quinnipiac (19-3-3), third in one national poll and fourth in the other, will take on No. 12 UConn (16-7-3) in the finals on Saturday night. The Huskies defeated Yale 6-1 in Friday’s opener. Sacred Heart (12-10-2) meets Yale (3-13-4) in the consolation game. That is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the championship game at 7 p.m., though those times are subject to change depending on how long the Bobcats No. 4 women’s team game against Princeton, which begins at 1 p.m. Both tournament games will be broadcast on SNY. Quinnipiac, who had waited to reveal both a name for the tournament and broadcast information, said Friday morning it would essentially be status quo: Connecticut Ice, broadcast on SNY, who had presented the 2020 and 2022 tournament in Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. It’s a fun tournament, said Quinnipiac student TJ Friedmann, who was part of a team that lost to Sacred Heart in the 2020 CT Ice final and won the 2022 championship. It’s our third now for all fifth years. It’s grown every year I think, and the games have always been competitive. It’s a good thing to put together for the state of Connecticut and for hockey in general. Yaniv Perets made 17 saves for his fifth shutout of the year and 16th in two seasons. Sophomore transfer and leading scorer Collin Graf scored twice for Quinnipiac, including the opening goal that Pecknold believed turned the tide after the Pioneers ran out of juice early. Graf and a Sacred Heart defender went chasing a game from Sam Lipkin from the boards to the Pioneers zone. The defender had his stick on first, but Graf took him away, brought him to the net and pushed past Luke Lush 6:51 into the game. It was important to go out and set the tone early, to get back to the way we can play after last weekend’s losses, Graf said. The mood in the hall was optimistic this week. We wanted to go out and win this championship. Ethan de Jong and Joey Cipollone scored in the second inning. Graf and Friedmann scored in the third. There are not many positives. We just couldn’t get our game going tonight, said Sacred Heart coach CJ Marottolo. We didn’t move our feet. We weren’t physical. Way too much turnover. When we got a little offensive break, we ran out of juice in the tank. UConn blitzed Yale in the first game. The Bulldogs hit a post early in the first period and the game has never been closer. The Huskies scored three power play goals in the first 25 minutes to take a 4–0 lead, then scored two more goals later in the second period, the second by South Windsor’s Jake Veilleux, a sophomore. The power play was on point tonight, said UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh. It’s probably also a combination of just catching Yale when they’re not at their best. Sometimes you have those nights, he added. Were certainly not 6-0 better than (Yale) after two periods. The Huskies Chase Bradley got a foul and foul for head contact in the third period. Quinton Ong broke Arsenii Sergeev’s shutout with two seconds left in the five-minute penalty. NHL designer Matthew Wood had a goal and two assists.

