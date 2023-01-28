VCs have traded tennis rackets and golf clubs for pickleball paddles. This is why the sport has become one of the most popular hobbies in Silicon Valley.

CRV investors Caitlin Bolnick Rellas and Chiraag Deora last year at the venture capital firm’s pickleball tournament for investors and operators.CRV

Pickleball has exploded in popularity in recent years and has become America’s fastest growing sport.

Investors say this effect is more pronounced in the tech community.

From building relationships to escaping stress, here’s why VCs are obsessed with the sport.

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon in the heart of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, some of Silicon Valley’s brightest venture capitalists and entrepreneurs gathered on a tarmac court at the Lisa & Douglas Goldman Tennis Center, in shorts, headbands, and Allbirds. In the background, pop music floated through the air as the group prepared for an uphill battle of wits and athletic prowess pickleball.

Instead of hosting a founders networking event at a local restaurant or bar, venture capital firm CRV decided to sponsor a pickleball tournament to satisfy the latest Silicon Valley cravings.

“We were just shocked by the total influx that came to us from other VCs, founders, operators, executives, you name it,” said Caitlin Bolnick Rellas, a CRV investor, referring to a tweet she sent out to founders and colleagues from invite VCs to participate in the tournament. “I think we got a total of 56,000 impressions on that one tweet of mine.”

Once reserved for the quiet neighborhoods of suburbs and 55-plus retirement communities, pickleball has exploded in the tech and VC scene in recent years, investors say.

Pickleball, a racquet sport that is a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis, has rapidly growing in popularity in the U.S, with player numbers increasing by nearly 40% in the past two years, making it America’s fastest growing sportaccording to a 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report. Many VCs say this trend is especially pronounced in the tech community.

For some, the sport offers a break from the monotony of happy hours and networking events, allowing them to develop more personal relationships within their professional community.

A more ‘accessible’ sport

“Of course people were game-face-on during the tournament and wanted to win,” says CRV investor Chiraag Deora. “But during the happy hour after that, you noticed people talking about things outside of their day jobs and really connecting about things in their personal lives and laughing about pickleball.”

Rak Garg, Bain Capital Ventures CEO and pickleball hobbyist, told Insider that now when he sees a founder tweeting about pickleball, he immediately DMs them (“We don’t even need to talk about the company,” he admits).

Others prefer to have minimal overlap between the sport and their day job.

“It’s actually a way for me to meet people I’d never meet, across all age groups and functions in San Francisco,” said IVP general partner Jules Maltz. “They know my pickleball shots, but not my work.”

The world of venture capital has long been intertwined with high-brow sports, such as tennis or golf, stereotypically associated with the education of the upper echelons of society, CapitalG partner Jill Chase, a pickleball enthusiast who often plays with her VC, told me. husband, to Insider. However, pickleball’s accessibility, both in terms of the athleticism required and cost, means it’s more accessible to a wider range of players, she said.

A networking tool

And other aspects of the sport make it an ideal choice for a hobby or networking tool, VCs added.

Pickleball’s casual “drop-in” culture allows players to easily come to court and join games, even without pre-booking or knowing other players, Maltz said.

In addition, because of the sport’s smaller courts and doubles setup, players can often chat with each other during games, making pickleball an extremely social activity, Garg said.

And while many are quick to emphasize that pickleball is serious training, some, like Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter, admit that they don’t “sweat from head to toe” during games for Carter, which makes pickleball a “more elegant” choice than the intensive trainings from Barry to which he usually invites his professional network, he told Insider.

The rise of pickleball speaks to a broader generational and cultural shift within the VC community, one that emphasizes personal connections and accessibility, Garg said.

“A lot of the things that used to be fashionable I probably wouldn’t do anymore, like golf trips or whiskey nights or cigar tastings,” he said. “It’s not very inclusive. That’s why I think pickleball and all that stuff is better. It just makes everyone feel more at home.”

Read the original article Business Insider