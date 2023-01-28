Unlu wins high jump, three Warhawk jumpers in top 3 at Houston Invitational





HOUSTON Ali Eren Unlu won his second game of the season in the men’s high jump Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi placed second in the women’s triple jump and Olaia Becerril Alvarez placed third in the long jump at Friday’s Houston Invitational. won his second game of the season in the men’s high jumpplaced second in the women’s triple jump andplaced third in the long jump at Friday’s Houston Invitational. Unlu won by 2 3/4 inches to win 7-1. He has cleared more than two meters in all three encounters this season. He leads the Sun Belt Conference with a best jump of the season 7-2 1/2 at the LSU Purple Tiger on January 13. He leads the SBC by 3 3/4 inches. Jay Louison-Roe was eighth in the men’s triple jump 47-0 3/4. He opened his season last week with a score of 49-4 1/4 and finished fourth overall in the SBC. In the women’s event, Mbuyi finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 41-9 3/4. She leads the Sun Belt by half an inch with a jump of 42-0 1/2 at the Vanderbilt Invitational last week. Also in the triple jump for women, Add Warfvinge came in third at 40-9 1/2 for a new personal best. She ranks fourth in the SBC. In the women’s long jump Olaia Becerril Alvarez took third at 19-5 1/4. She currently ranks fourth in the SBC with her jump of 19-8 1/4 at last week’s Vanderbilt Invitational. Nasha Ramirez placed ninth at Houston in the long jump at 18-7. Her 19-2 score at the Vanderbilt Invitational ranks seventh in the SBC. Claudine Raud-Gumiel set a personal best in the long jump at 18-3 1/4 while Savannah Lawson rounded out the results by jumping 17-8 in the long jump. The Warhawks are taking a week off before returning to the Music City Challenge in Vanderbilt on February 10-11 and the Samford Bulldog Invite on February 11. Results Men Only ULM Place Athlete Event Result 1 Ali Eren Unlu High jump 7-1 8 Jay Louison-Roe Triple jump 47-0 3/4 Women’s results ULM only

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2023/1/27/track-field-unlu-wins-high-jump-three-warhawk-jumpers-in-top-3-at-houston-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos