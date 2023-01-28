Former Indian cricketers blast Arshdeep Singh for repeated no-ball offenses | Cricket





Team India suffered a 21-point loss in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on Friday. After New Zealand put up a strong score of 176/6 in 20 overs, India suffered a collapse of the highest order and even as Suryakumar Yadav (49) and Washington Sundar (50) tried to revive the Indian innings with quick knock, the hosts eventually fell. briefly in Ranchi. After the match, India’s left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh faced considerable flak for his costly last over as he conceded 27 runs. Arshdeep’s no-ball worries don’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as he started the over by going over the line. This followed three straight sixes and a four as the youngster was considered the most expensive final by an Indian in T20Is. Read also: Watch: Hardik Pandya shocked after Arshdeep Singh bowls no-ball, concedes hat-trick of sixes in wild 27 run over Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar was less than impressed with Arshdeep; during the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka earlier this month, the left arm pacer had bowled three no-balls in an over and four in the whole innings. Arshdeep wasn’t much effective today. He’s known for those wide yorkers that harass the batters, but today he mostly bowled in the slot. I think he needs to think a little bit about his bowling and make sensible decisions. It’s a journey. You may have a good start, but there will be games where your skills will be tested. It depends on you how much you believe in yourself and work on the basics. If he works on these factors, he might come out as a better hitter, Bangar said in a discussion on Star Sports. Former India star Mohammad Kaif, who was also part of the panel, said Arshdeep should perhaps consider reducing his lead time to rectify his no-ball errors. Arshdeep has a longer run-up, which in itself means he may face mounting issues. He also wastes energy there. So the main reason behind those exaggerated no-balls is his long run-up. And because he changes sides too much, sometimes around the wicket, sometimes over. So he has to work on the basics and stay relaxed a bit. He’s a good bowler but didn’t have a great day, Kaif said. Bangar agreed with Kaif and reiterated, as Kaif said, his run is longer than required. A bowler has to figure that out. If you’re an advanced fast bowler and don’t have a lot of body strength, run from a greater distance to create momentum.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/former-india-cricketers-mohammad-kaif-sanjay-bangar-blast-arshdeep-singh-for-repeated-no-ball-offences-he-s-wasting-energy-there-101674876503128.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos