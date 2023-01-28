Reporter Rips AU For Freeze-Liberty Controversy Silence





Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has many skeletons in his closet from his past at Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, Ole Miss and Liberty – some of which have come to life and made the hiring process to get him on the Plains a PR nightmare. There was one controversy that went largely unnoticed until January 27, the day of a trial for Liberty tight end Jerome Jackson. Jackson was accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend who worked in the Flames athletic department. Inside Higher Ed reporter Josh Moody brought the story to the fore Friday morning when he tore up Auburn University over several tweets for not commenting on the matter after reaching out: Former Liberty University football player Jerome Jackson will appear in court today in Lynchburg on charges of stalking filed during the 2022 season. He missed no playing time under Coach Hugh Freeze. Neither @LibertyU or @AuburnU will talk about it. — Josh Moody (@byJoshMoody) January 27, 2023 I contacted Liberty to ask if they knew Jackson had been accused of stalking and if LU had taken any disciplinary action. Liberty will not answer. But Jackson played in every game of the 2022 season 🙁https://t.co/KQOVEnepTm) — Josh Moody (@byJoshMoody) January 27, 2023 I also reached out to Auburn to ask if they were aware of this stalking allegation and if Freeze’s handling of the case had been considered in their vetting process. But Auburn won’t answer my questions about Freeze or the vetting process. — Josh Moody (@byJoshMoody) January 27, 2023 Critics of the Liberty football program and of Hugh Freeze, led by Freeze, have also tried to spark conversations about incidents at Liberty. But Auburn doesn’t want to have those conversations. — Josh Moody (@byJoshMoody) January 27, 2023 Jackson gets his day in court. He is, of course, presumed innocent until proven guilty. But the incident raises a lot of tough questions about Hugh Freeze, Liberty and Auburn. Questions no one will answer. — Josh Moody (@byJoshMoody) January 27, 2023 Notably, the ruling fell in favor of Jackson. However, questions about what Freeze ignored about his player’s behavior for the sake of competition at Liberty are sure to linger due to his infamous DMs with a sexual assault victim at LU. What would make Hugh Freeze a public enemy of Auburn football? Hugh Freeze has earned a lot of goodwill from his recruiting success, but his past risky behavior must be filed if he is to avoid becoming a public enemy of Auburn football fans. AU offers redemption to Freeze. If he screws up and shows any behavior that warrants the backlash to his hiring in November, he’s going to lose a lot of Tiger fans who take the Auburn Creed seriously.

