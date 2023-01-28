DU hockey rules out rival Colorado College at Ball Arena





The Pioneers defeated their in-state rival Tigers in front of a record crowd at Ball Arena on Friday night.

DENVER target tender Magnus Krona stopped all 23 shots he faced, and the No. 5 Denver Pioneers hockey team defeated the Colorado College Tigers 2-0 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 17,952 at Ball Arena. The game at the home of the Colorado Avalanche was the highest-attended indoor college hockey game in the country since February 10, 2018. “I’m very proud of what the night was, and that’s not even on the ice, just the event that it was,” said head coach David Carle. “I thought it was excellent from start to finish. I felt that our people, our athletic department, and our university did an incredible job in the short term as well. I’m very supportive in the following and the brand that Denver hockey has in this community. It’s something that no one of us take for granted it’s been around for over 70 years we didn’t make this but we’re definitely trying to add to it is as good as we can just a huge amount of pride tonight for the hockey community but obviously specifically for our fans and the brand and following we have in the state and city of Denver.” Chrona earned his fourth shutout of the season and 13th of his career, tying Gerry Powers (1966–69) for second in school history. He is two shy of tying the program record of 15 set by Peter Mannino (2005-2008), who is currently an assistant coach with the CC Tigers. The Stockholm, Sweden native has posted clean sheets in three of the last five games and has shutout Colorado College five consecutive times (10-14-1, 6-8-1 NCHC). He currently owns a 306:07 shutout streak against the Tigers spanning six games and three seasons as of February 25, 2021. Freshman Jared Wright and junior Connor Caponi scored for the Pioneers (20-7-0, 11-4-0 NCHC), while Brett Edwards, Kyle Mayhew, Aidan Thompson and McKade Webster picked up assists. Wright opened the scoring on a Mayhew pass deflection just 5:02 into the game and Caponi knocked in a Webster feed on a rush with 7:22 left in the second fame. Wright’s marker was his third game winner of the season. The Pioneers outsprinted the Tigers 41-23 overall, with double shot totals in each period. NEXT ONE: Denver has no new game this weekend, as the Pios’ next game will be on Saturday, February 4 at Colorado College’s home court, Robson Arena, to wrap up the first half of the four-game season series. RECOMMENDED VIDEOS: Sport https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

