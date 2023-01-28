no. 2 Women’s Swim and Dive completes sweep of No. 4 N.C. State





Austin, Texas No. 2 Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving completed a weekend victory over No. 4 NC State to win 93-53 Saturday morning at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. The Longhorns topped the Wolfpack on Friday night, 124-62. The morning was marked by the final event of the day, as the Longhorns set a new program record in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:25.29. Olivia Bray , Lydia Jacoby , Emma Sticklen and Kelly pass beat the previous mark from the Minnesota Invitational in December and bettered Texas’ NCAA leading time. Texas Relays started the morning with a win in the 200 free relay, with Grace Cooper stickling, Kyla Leibel and Pash clocked a season-best 1:27.05, the fifth-fastest mark in the NCAA this season. Bray followed with a win in the 100 back, hitting the wall in 51.50 for her second win of the weekend after last night’s top performance in the 200 back. Jacoby also recorded her second individual win of the weekend, winning the 200m breast in 2:06.66. She took victory in the 100-meter breast last night, breaking her own American Age Group record with a time of 57.45. Stickling and Dakota Luther put on a showing in the 200 fly and placed top two in the NCAA this year. Sticklen won it in 1:51.37, improving her number two ranking in program history, while Luther finished second, clocking a personal best of 1:51.58 and moving up to third in UT history. Eric Sullivan then posted the fastest 1000 free in the country this year, winning by almost 10 seconds with a time of 9:33.66. Hailey Hernandez took her second win of the weekend, winning in the 1-meter with 402.15 points, the only competitor to break the 400-point mark. She also won the 3 meters last night. Next, Texas will host SMU on Senior Day on Friday, February 3 before concluding the regular season at home at The Sterkel Classic on Saturday, February 4. COMMENTS: Texas took the first four spots in the 3-meter to claim the top points for the second consecutive day. Bridget O’Neil (357.60) finished second with Jordan Skiken (336.90) finishing third and Jane Boyle (325.43) finish fourth.

(357.60) finished second with (336.90) finishing third and (325.43) finish fourth. The Longhorns claimed the two through four spots in the 100 free with Kelly pass (47.69) comes in second, followed by Grace Cooper (48.92) third and Tall woman (49.07) fourth.

(47.69) comes in second, followed by (48.92) third and (49.07) fourth. Anan Elendt finished second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:06.66.

In the 1000 free, Abby Pfeifer finished second with a personal best of 9:43.18 and moved to number five on the UT’s all-time list, while Olivia MacMurray placed third with a season-best 9:46.39 and is now sixth on the Texas all-time rankings.

