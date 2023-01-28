Meet the seven trailblazing mums on the Papua New Guinea national cricket team

In Tok Pisin, the word “Lewa” means “heart” or “love”.

In the case of the seven mothers on Papua New Guinea’s national women’s cricket team, the PNG Lewas, love is imbued with dedication, heartbreak and mental toughness.

The Lewas mothers have been away from their babies and young children for long periods of time and in some cases have sent children to be raised by an extended family.

Returning to training just months or even weeks after giving birth is normal.

All mothers are extremely proud to represent Papua New Guinea, but their main motivation is financial survival in a country where almost half of the population lives below the poverty line.

They all feel that despite their sacrifice, their lives are better playing professional cricket than otherwise.

The grueling schedule makes cricket and parenting hard to juggle

It’s rare to have more than one mum on an elite team of any sport, but especially cricket.

The grueling tour schedule required for international cricket is unique.

Megan Schutt is the only mother on the Australian women’s cricket team.

Kaia Arua’s daughter, Konio Carmen Boe, has lived with her grandmother for a long time due to her mother’s touring schedule. ( Supplied: Kaia Arua )

The 2023 selection lists show New Zealand and Pakistan with one mother each in their ranks (Lea Tahuhu and Bismah Maroof)

India and Bangladesh have no mothers and South Africa has two (Lizelle Lee and Masabata Klaas).

An international cricketer may travel abroad and to different countries for months in a given year.

Like almost all of PNG’s Lewas, Pauke Siaka hails from the cricket-crazy village of Hanuabada. ( Supplied: Cricket PNG )

PNG Captain Kaia Arua explains her difficult decision to send her daughter to her mother in another province.

“When I looked at the calendar and saw that we have three or four tours a year, I didn’t want to disrupt my daughter’s back-and-forth parenting,” she says.

The PNG women’s team is known for scoring quickly and freely. ( ABC News: Greg Nelson )

Despite the usual hurdles of the Pacific sport, such as torrential rain for a quarter of the year and limited equipment and funding, the Lewas are world class.

They are currently ranked 12th in the world for the T20 and they dominate cricket in the Pacific Islands.

In the last two qualifying rounds, the team has come close to a T20 World Cup qualification. They are quietly confident that next year in Bangladesh will be their cup debut.

Cricket allows PNG women to be breadwinners

All the mothers ABC Sport spoke to mainly play cricket to support their families financially.

When a player becomes a mother, there is even more pressure to stay in cricket so she can look after her children.

Most of the team even finished high school so they could play cricket and earn a coveted contract.

Cricket PNG (CPNG) CEO Greg Campbell says players’ contracts are not enough.

But the resourceful Lewas support their own families, and often their extended families with their contracts.

“Cricket is my bread and butter for putting food on the table,” says Lewas bowler Geua Tom.

“This one [is a ] great sacrifice to support my children and for my grandmother who raised me, I want to help them.”

PNG bowler Geua Tom’s cricket income “puts food on the table” for her grandmother and three children. ( ABC Ali Almond )

Some of the Lewas mothers supplement their cricket income with a market shop selling tobacco or betel nut, or by catching fish.

That is usually the husband’s domain, in addition to caring for children with the help of grandparents or extended family.

Campbell says that CPNG is constantly trying to improve the situation of the players and is working towards equal pay for men and women.

“In 2022/23, the Lewas got a 25 percent pay rise compared to the men who got 10 percent,” he says.

“By 2025 we will have everyone the same wages, and more dependent on finances.”

Captain Kaia Arua’s daughter Konio Carmen Boe waits for her mother to finish training. ( Supplied: Kaia Arua )

CPNG has a bus for dropping off and picking up schools. The bus takes the children home or takes them to the cricket ground where their father or mother trains.

Campbell says CPNG is also looking into a pregnancy policy, but nothing is in writing yet.

“If one of the players gets pregnant, she gets paid as long as I’m on the board,” he says.

Sibona Jimmy first met her baby when she was one month old. ( ABC Ali Almond )

Lewa’s lead-off hitter and spin bowler Sibona Jimmy first met her four-month-old baby at Port Moresby airfield, surrounded by her family and teammates.

After years of unsuccessfully trying to conceive, her sister-in-law Jimmy promised her second child.

Iga Igua was born while Jimmy was touring the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Abu Dhabi. She met her at the emotional homecoming at the airport a month later.

Jimmy has spent most of her four-month-old baby’s life abroad playing cricket. ( ABC Ali Almond )

Jimmy was home briefly in December after a six-week cricket fellowship in South Perth.

She spoke to ABC Sport from Canberra, where she is touring again, before returning to Perth for another six weeks.

Permission to return to Western Australia was a heartbreaking decision for the new mother, but the travel allowance is making a difference to her family.

“It was another chance for me to provide and save money for my child to give her what she needs. So I just took it. I sacrifice myself to take care of her,” says a tearful Jimmy.

Jimmy says baby food is a big expense.

A can costs 40 PNG kina, or $16, which is about a quarter of the average weekly income in PNG.

“I tell the girls what life I’ve been through and that they should choose wisely”

Captain Kaiya Arua says the PNG players have strong confidence. ( ABC News: Greg Nelson )

One of the most heartbreaking stories about motherhood on the team comes from the captain.

Arua has an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Her daughter has recently returned to Port Moresby to live with her, and her son has been raised by her mother since he was two months old, far away in the West Highlands.

He does not know that Arua is his mother.

Arua brought her daughter home because she was afraid she would “lose her too”.

When Arua’s eight-year-old daughter came back to live with her, she knew that ‘deep in my heart she [still]loves me so much”. ( Supplied: Kaia Arua )

After a difficult divorce, Arua now has a stable environment with loving support from her new partner.

“Sometimes when I called, she (Arua’s daughter) wouldn’t talk to me,” she says.

“It really hurts me as her mother.”

“But I know that later she will understand why I kept her with my mother.”

Arua’s mother was also a cricketer.

“She understood what it takes to represent your country, so she understood what I’m trying to do for myself and my children,” she says.

“I didn’t want my kids to have a life of nothing.”

Arua sometimes gives advice to the younger players in the squad.

“I try to be honest with them. I tell them what kind of life I’ve been through and encourage them to choose their partner wisely and when to have children,” she says.

“Enjoy your young life, follow your heart, but make sure you know what you’re doing.”

Almost all Lewas are ethnic Motu from the southern coastal area of ​​PNG, especially the largest Motu village of Hanuabada.

In Hanuabada, cricket is a part of life from dawn to dusk. The streets turn into lawns and wooden planks become improvised bats. ( Supplied: ICC )

The Motu have a habit of not leaving home with their first born baby for at least three months or sometimes six months to a year.

Mommy and baby will finally come to a big party before returning to everyday life.

Five of the mothers in the Lewas followed the practice. Lead-off hitter Ravini Oa stayed in for three months.

“It wasn’t easy just sitting there oh my God it was so hard for me. I was so bored,” she says.

The athletic Ravini Oa found the cultural practice of isolating after the birth of her first child challenging. ( Supplied: Ravini Oa )

If it is the second or third child, the Lewas mothers return to cricket one or two months after having a baby.

For vice-captain Tanya Ruma, it only took a few weeks.

After two weeks they asked me to go back and train. It was very difficult for me. My body felt so weak,” she says.

If a player gets pregnant, the pressure to return early is purely financial. The Lewas’ talent pool was shallow, requiring players to return quickly.

Tanya Aruma was the top scorer in last year’s Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers. ( ABC News: Greg Nelson )

Cricket’s popularity is largely confined to Hanuabada.

But Campbell says CPNG sees an expansion of the game into other parts of PNG.

“There is a small area called Popendetta which is at the eastern tip of PNG. There are more female cricketers coming out than males at the moment,” he says.

The trailblazing Arua believes passionately in the growth of women’s cricket in PNG.

“I know there are many girls in the village who are just like us,” she says.