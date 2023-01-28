Novak Djokovic is injured by five tennis players in the run-up to the Australian Open | final Tennis | Sport





Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday in hopes of tying with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles. However, the Serb would have already climbed those heights and more if he hadn’t lost 11 times in finals in the past. So Express Sport will now take a look at the five men Tsitipas hopes to emulate when they hear each other at Rod Laver Arena.

Roger Federer Many consider Roger Federer to be the greatest tennis player of all time, even though he is now third on a list of Grand Slam winners. But Djokovic has only lost to the Swiss once in a major over the years. That was way back in 2007, when Federer was at his peak and Djokovic’s sensational career was just getting started. Federer won 7–6, 7–6, 6–4 in the US Open final that year to claim a 12th Grand Slam singles title in the process. Djokovic has since retaliated by defeating the Swiss maestro in four Grand Slam singles titles over the years – the latest being at Wimbledon in 2019. Do you want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here

Rafael Nadal Nadal – the reigning Australian Open champion – is the man Djokovic hopes to emulate when he steps onto the pitch on Sunday morning. And the Spaniard became the second man to stop the Serb in a Grand Slam final when he defeated him at the 2010 US Open, winning 6-5, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Nadal has also proven to be Djokovic’s bogeyman over the years. The 36-year-old has beaten his rival four more times in Grand Slam finals since that US Open victory, including three at the French Open. Djokovic did win three finals in a row against Nadal between 2011 and 2012.

Andy Murray Sir Andy Murray is a shadow of the player he once was, even if he can still provide some magical moments. And in his best years he managed to beat Djokovic on several stages. He beat the Serb at the 2012 US Open to win a memorable five-set clash 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2. And Murray was also able to beat Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2013. However, Djokovic was still able to beat the Scot in four Grand Slam finals before Murray’s injury woes prevented him from seriously competing for the biggest trophies on offer.

Stan Wawrinka Stan Wawrinka was once touted as the man who challenged Djokovic, Nadal and Federer for Grand Slam supremacy. And of his three wins, two were against Djokovic. He fought his way to victory at the 2015 French Open, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to secure the trophy against all odds. The following year, he won 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 at the US Open. Wawrinka also won the Australian Open in 2014, beating an injury-stricken Nadal to etch his name into tennis folklore.

Daniel Medvedev Daniil Medvedev could turn the world upside down when he beat Djokovic at the US Open in 2021. It was an emphatic display from the Russian, who reigned supreme in two sets in New York. And he was also the last man to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final. Djokovic met Nick Kyrgios at this stage at Wimbledon last year after Nadal’s withdrawal through injury. And despite a set down, he managed to fight his way to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 victory.

