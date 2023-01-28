No, it’s not football season, but Michigan scored a touchdown on Friday.

After failing to meet Erik Portillo in his last meeting in November, the junior goaltender stopped 51 of Penn States’ 54 shots, helping Michigan win 7–3 in Game 1 of the series.

Things couldn’t have started worse for the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday. They allowed two goals on the Wolverines’ first two shots, giving the home team an early 2–0 lead.

Both first-period goals for Michigan came from an error by the Blues and Whites defense. First, a loose puck to Liam Souliere sent freshman forward Jackson Hallum blasting the puck past the junior goaltender, then a blue and white penalty gave the home side another scoring opportunity.

Just seconds after junior forward Tyler Paquette went to the sin bin for a two-minute trip call, freshman forward Adam Fantilli ripped his 15th goal of the season in seconds for the man advantage.

Despite being 18-7 in shots and 13-5 in faceoffs faster than the Wolverines after 20 minutes of play, Penn State trailed a few goals heading into the second period.

Just 17 seconds into the game, Michigan appeared to be on pace to get away from the blue and white with Fantilli’s second of the night, but after review, the umpire ruled that the freshman forward interfered with Souliere and took the goal off the backboard.

Looking for a way to turn the tide at the Yost Ice Arena, the Nittany Lions got their best scoring opportunity of the night early in the second frame after senior defenseman Jay Keranen was awarded a five-minute major penalty and misspelling for his hit on sophomores assailant Ben. Shoe.

Junior striker Xander Lamppa popped the Blues’ first goal of the game within seconds of the extended power play, cutting the deficit to two and with plenty of time to tie the game.

Penn State was unable to catch the momentum of Lamppa’s power play goal, failing to score the tying goal and giving Michigan a chance to regain its two-goal lead by the half of the period.

A few shifts after killing the penalty, the Wolverines took advantage of an off-guard Nittany Lions defense as freshman forward Rutger McGroarty hit a wide-open shot past Souliere to make it a 3-1 game.

Less than a minute after McGroarty’s 10th of the season, junior forward Philippe Lapointe scored the fourth Michigan goal of the night, forcing Guy Gadowsky to pull Souliere and turn to freshman goaltender Noah Grannan in relief.

Before the horn could sound in Period 2, Lamppa added his second of the night to cut Penn States’ deficit to two goals heading into the game’s final 20 minutes.

The offensive offense stalled in the third period as both defenses put up impressive stances during the frame to keep the game at 4-2 until the last horn.

One such solid defense effort came from the Wolverines midway through the third period. The Nittany Lions had the puck in the offensive zone for nearly three minutes, but the home side held on strong.

In a last-ditch effort, Gadowsky drew Grannan for the extra man, but seconds later Fantilli scored his second of the match. The Blue and White coach drew his freshman net less again, allowing sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes.

In the last minute of the game, both teams scored a goal each, but it didn’t affect the outcome, as Michigan confirmed its big win over the Nittany Lions.

After starting the season 11-0 in Game 1 of its series, Penn State has lost its third consecutive series opener and will look to earn the split with the Wolverines at 7 p.m. Saturday.

