[All Japan Table Tennis 2023 Venue Report]The best 4 men’s and women’s singles will be determined. Togami, who aims for consecutive wins, and Hayata, who swears revenge, compete in the best 4. Japan Table Tennis Association

The quarterfinals of the men’s and women’s singles were held and the top four were determined.

[Men’s Singles]

Kazuki Kashida(Waseda Univ.) and won the slugger showdown, winning steadily for back-to-back winsShunsuke Togami(Meiji University) is a Japanese academic kingYuta Tanaka(Aichi Institute of Technology). Even though he stole the first game with eye-watering haste, Tanaka, who backed off a bit and reacted, took the first game back. Tanaka’s sharp counter, which was well timed with Togami’s ball, was brilliant and Tanaka took the lead until the end of the third game, but Togami didn’t miss the sweet ball and turned it around. Game count 2-1 and lead. The momentum that won the 3rd game won the 4th and 5th game as it was, winning the game count 4-1. through to the semi-finals.

Shunsuke Togami (Meiji University) Yuta Tanaka (Aichi Institute of Technology)

Akira Yokoya(Aichi Institute of Technology), the 2018 tournament champion who won the confrontation between the Japanese representatives of the 2022 World ChampionshipTomokazu Harimoto(IMG) defeated Togami at the Zen-Noh CUP TOP32 Funabashi tournament and entered the top 4Ryōichi Yoshiyama(Aiko Daimei Denko) and collisions. Harimoto took on Yoshiyama’s powerful two-handed drive. Repel Yoshiyama’s attack with high defense strength and win 3 games in a row. Yoshiyama, unable to take the lead on the platform, took one game by pushing Harimoto’s stop to the middle, but in the fifth game, Harimoto overwhelmed Yoshiyama with a move that increased his acceleration. At the end, he hit Yoshiyama’s back with a strong Chiquita ball and decided to advance to the semifinals.

Tomokazu Harimoto (IMG) Ryoichi Yoshiyama (Aiko University, Meidai High School)

All Japan 2021 ChampionTracy(Kinoshita Group) is the 2012 champion and silver medalist of the Rio Olympic team.Masaharu YoshimuraWe won a close battle with (TEAM MAHARU) and wonDaito Shinozuka(Aichi Institute of Technology). A dynamic rally exchange unfolded in the confrontation between the two, who both have high rallying ability. Shinozuka took the lead with a service reception, but Oikawa counterattacked with a strong front-end backhand. He is undefeated if he is knocked off the table and wins two games. Shinozuka also successfully attacked Oikawa’s front to return the game to a 2-2 draw. The final match was greeted by both sides not giving up and battling each other for the match. Shinozuka overpowered Oikawa, who spread serve thoroughly for the forehand and deep in the back, and did not narrow the target. He decided to register with the best 4 for the first time.

Daito Shinozuka (Aichi Institute of Technology) Mizuki Oikawa (Kinoshita group)

2020 champion, WTT Grand Smash 3rd place, Asian Cup 3rd placeYukiya Uda(Meiji University) ranks third in all of JapanMasami Yoshida(Kinoshita Group) and wonSho SoneLost to (TT Saitama) with a game count of 0-4. Sone overwhelmed Uda with a powerful backhand attack that hit him from above. He did not lose the rally and did not relinquish control of the race. He will face Harimoto in the semifinals.

Yukiya Uda (Meiji University) Sho Sone (T. T. Saitama)

The results of the quarterfinals are as follows.

Shunsuke Togami(Meiji University) 4[11-2, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-8]1 Yuta Tanaka(Aichi Institute of Technology)

Tracy(Kinoshita group) 3[11-8, 13-11, 9-11, 10-12, 12-10, 4-11, 2-11]4 Daito Shinozuka(Aichi Institute of Technology)

Tomokazu Harimoto 4[11-6, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6]1 Ryōichi Yoshiyama(Aiko Daimei Electric High School)

Sho Sone(TT Saitama) 4[11-7, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8]0 Yukiya Uda(Meiji University)

[Women’s Singles]

champion last yearMime it2021 High School Overall Champion Who Defeated (Start)Sakura Yokoi(Shitennoji High School) contributed to the silver medal in the team competition of the 2022 World ChampionshipLong SakimemeDefeated (Kinoshita Group) in a full game and decided to advance to the quarterfinalsIzumo Misora(sanritsu). Izumo stopped briefly in the middle and took the lead with one game two-handed meat attacks, but Yokoi attacked Izumo’s center first and took the game back. The 5th game, which continued to develop evenly, greeted. Yokoi caught up to Izumo’s wide-angle attack and took it 11-9, and in the 6th game hit a powerful forehand attack from middle serve to win the game 4-2. through to the semi-finals.

Sakura Yokoi (Shitennoji High School) Miku Izumo (Sanritsu)

Hashimoto HonokaA third year high school student who hit the cut of (MIKI HOUSE) and achieved 2 crowns in the world youth U19 in women’s singles 3rd place for 2 consecutive yearsKihara Miyu(JOC Elite Academy/Seisa) uses a two-handed attack with excellent stability from a left-hander as a weapon.Suzuki Lee eggplant(Top Otome Ping Pons Nagoya). We took the first game ahead of time with a dazzling front-end counter with both hands. From the second game, Suzuki sent a deep ball and tried to counter the ball, but Kihara counterattacked with a repulsive backhand. Winning directly without handing over the initiative of the game. Decided to advance to the semi-finals. In the semifinals, he clashes with Yokoi, a third-year high school student of the same age.

Miyu Kihara (JOC Elite Academy/Seisa) Rina Suzuki (Top Otome Ping Pons Nagoya)

This tournament junior queenSugarcane Harimoto2020 champion who defeated (Kinoshita Academy)Hina Hayata(Nippon Life Insurance) is the 2017 championMiu Hirano(Kinoshita group). The match between the two, the first match of the All Japan Championship, was won by Hayata. In the first game, Hayata overwhelmed Hirano with his steady attacks. He wins the first game. From the second game onwards, Hirano responds to Hayata’s attack, but it lengthens slightly. Hayata piled up points with a ball that was slow and slow, winning straight sets with momentum.

Hina Hayata (Nippon Life Insurance Company) Miu Hirano (Kinoshita group)

Miyu Kato(Kichijoji Table Tennis Club) at the end of the full match, and the 2021 tournament champion who took revenge last yearKasumi Ishikawa(ZEN-NOH) has been in the top 8 or higher for 9 consecutive years.Hitomi Sato(Miki house). It was a close game from the start and Sato won the first game by a score of 13-11. From the second game, Ishikawa gently pushed down the track to break Sato’s position and scored more points. Ishikawa played brilliantly throughout, winning the game count 4-1 and deciding to move into the top 4 for the first time in two tournaments. Play against Hayata for the final advance.

Kasumi Ishikawa (ZEN-NOH) Hitomi Sato (MIKI HOUSE)

The results of the quarterfinals are as follows.

Sakura Yokoi(Shitennoji high school) 4[2-11, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6]2 Izumo Misora(sanritsu)

Suzuki Lee eggplant(Top Otome Ping Pons Nagoya) 0[6-11, 7-11, 8-11, 7-11]4 Kihara Miyu(JOC Elite Academy/Seisa)

Kasumi Ishikawa(ZEN-NOH) 4[11-13, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6]1 Hitomi Sato(MIKI HOUSE)

Miu Hirano(Kinoshita group) 0[1-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-13]4 Hina Hayata(Nippon Life Insurance Company)

(Public Interest Incorporated Foundation Japan Table Tennis Association Public Relations Committee)