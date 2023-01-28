Sports
No. 6 Mens Tennis Beats No. 22 Cal, 4-1
Austin No. 6 Texas Men’s Tennis defeated No. 22 Cal, 4-1, on Saturday at the Weller Indoor Tennis Center to advance to the ITA Kickoff Austin Regional Championship. The Longhorns will play No. 14 Arizona on Sunday at noon CT.
Texas is now 4-0 to start the year with three of those against top-25 opponents. Despite falling short in doubles for the first time this season, the Longhorns rallied for four singles wins by four juniors in No. 3 Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1, No. 13 Hello Woldeab at No. 4, No. 30 Micah Braswell at number 3, and Cleeve Harper at number 5 for the clinch.
After the doubles came to a tiebreak in the deciding third match, Spizzirri recorded an efficient 6–2, 6–2 victory over Yuta Kikuchi to tie the final score at 1–1. Spizzirri opened the game with a two-point lead and the first five games remained on serve until Spizzirri led 3-2. Then he started a 9-0 run to take the first set and take a 5-0 lead in the second. Two of the games in the second set had gone to deuce at that point, and Kikuchi responded with two of his own to pull within 5-2, but Spizzirri closed it out from there.
Woldeab followed almost immediately after Spizzirri with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Siddhant Banthia to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead. Woldeab started the first set with a break and tied for a 2-0 lead. He held his next serve with a deuce point and remained on serve for the rest of the games until his 4-2 lead when he broke again and held to take the set. In the second, Banthia jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to a break in the second game. Woldeab answered with a 3-0 run of his own, including two-run wins in the last two to serve up the set again. That’s where the next two games would stay as well until Woldeab broke for a 5-4 lead before serving out the game.
Braswell was next from the field shortly behind Woldeab with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Carl Emil Overbeck. After trailing 2-0 to start the game due to a break in the second game, Braswell responded by winning five of the next six games to go up 5-3, dropping only a deuce point at 3 -1. That was the first of three consecutive deuce points, with Braswell taking the other two. Overbeck used another on serve to pull back within 5-4, but Braswell also held on to take the set. In the second inning, it was Braswell who broke and hold to take a 2-0 lead. Overbeck was able to hold onto his next two serves, but other than that, it was all Braswell for his win the rest of the way, including two-run wins at 3-1 and 5-2, giving Texas a 3-1 lead .
Moments later, Harper secured the final 6-4, 6-1 over Derrick Chen. The first set remained on serve, starting with Harper up to his 5–4 lead as he got the break he needed to take the set. In the second, Chen took an opening break, but from there Harper swept the rest of the game to his win.
In the remaining two singles matches, sophomores Pierre-Yves Bailly trailed No. 52 Ryder Jackson, 5-7, 3-3 at No. 2, as senior Chih Chi Huang to Philip Hjorth at No. 6, 6-7(2), 3-1. Bailly had grabbed an opening break, but Jackson answered and remained on serve for the rest of the set until Jackson broke on a deuce point to win, 7–5. In the second, Bailly broke for a 2-1 lead that he consolidated to 3-1 on serve, but Jackson got the break back in the final game before play stopped. In Huang’s match he had broken and held on by two points for a 2-0 lead which he held until Hjorth got the break back by two points at 4-4. The rest of the set then remained on service until the tiebreak where Huang took a 2-1 lead, but Hjorth went 6-0 from there. The first three games of the second set were then served until Huang broke for 3-1 as the match ended.
In doubles, after Cal won at No. 3, the No. 7 duo of Harper and Spizzirri tied things up with a 7-5 win over Overbeck and Banthia. Cal grabbed the only deuce point of the game to hold at 2-2 and then took a 3-2 lead on the first break. However, Texas broke right back, held on and broke again for a 5-3 lead. After the Bears answered the second break to stay alive, the next two games were on the line until the Longhorns broke again for the win.
That left the deciding game at No. 2, where Woldeab and Bailly went to a tiebreak against Jackson and Lucas Magnaudet, but fell just short, 7-6 (5). Despite three deuce points, the entire game remained on service until the tiebreak. The Bears had won theirs 1-0 and 6-5, while the Longhorns won 6-6 to go to the breaker. There, Texas took the first minibreak on the opening run, but Cal took it right back on the next run. The Longhorns retook the lead 2-1, but then the Bears went on a 5-0 run for a 6-2 lead. Woldeab and Bailly attempted a rally and came within 6-5, but Cal captured the next run, the game and the double.
In the competition ranked No. 3, Huang and junior Ishan Talluri had fallen to Kikuchi and Hjorth, 6-2. The first three games all went to deuce point, with the first two being breaks, starting with Cal. Texas then held onto the last of the two runs for a 2-1 lead, but the Bears finished with a 5-0 run for their win.
#6 Texas 4, #22 Cal 1
Singles order of finish (1,4,3,5)
1. #3 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. Yuta Kikuchi (CAL) 6-2, 6-2
2. Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) vs. #52 Ryder Jackson (CAL) 5-7, 3-3, unf.
3. #30 Micah Braswell (UT) def. Carl Emil Overbeck (CAL) 6-4, 6-2
4. #13 Hello Woldeab (UT) def. Siddhant Banthia (CAL) 6-2, 6-4
5. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Derrick Chen (CAL) 6-4, 6-1
6. Chih Chi Huang (UT) vs. Philip Hjorth (CAL) 6-7 (2), 3-1, unf.
Doubles order of finish (3,1,2)
1. #7 Eliot Spizzirri/Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Carl Emil Overbeck/Siddhant Banthia (CAL) 7-5
2. Defeats Lucas Magnaudet/Ryder Jackson (CAL). Hello Woldeab/Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 7-6 (5)
3. Defeats Yuta Kikuchi/Philip Hjorth (CAL). Chih Chi Huang/Ishan Talluri (UT) 6-2
