Sports
England Women’s U19: Hannah Baker proud after match-winning performance | Team ‘buzzes’ ahead of T20 World Cup final against India | Cricket news
Hannah Baker was “effervescent” after helping England women’s U19s book their T20 World Cup final, but said she hopes to “bring it home” when they play India on Sunday.
England are undefeated heading into Sunday’s final dramatically defeated Australia in the last four on Friday.
In a low-scoring thriller at Senwes Park, England were knocked out for just 99. In response, Australia collected just 96 runs after a superb bowling performance by England.
Baker, who took three wickets and was named player of the match, was the bowlers’ choice, but all England’s bowling attacks made a vital contribution.
Speak against Sky Sports after the match, Baker said she was “fizzing” after the win, but attention will soon turn to Sunday’s final.
“We’re all buzzing, but we can’t wait for the final. I hope we take it home,” she said.
“I was literally shaking for the last five overs. But I think it’s about keeping that composure, and we did that really well. I’m over the moon. I’ll get a lot of confidence from today. Hopefully I can do it again against India.
“Last night (Thursday) we went stargazing and tomorrow night (Saturday) we go stargazing again to focus the mind.”
Women’s cricket occupies a ‘special’ place
England hopes to lift the trophy in the inaugural competition and Baker enjoys the experience of her first international tournament.
“It’s been so good, all the coaches support all the players,” she added. “Being attacking and having that mentality makes us relentless and hopefully that will help us win on Sunday.
“I’m very proud to wear an England badge and the noise the crowd made today was ridiculous, but just embrace it and take a moment to embrace it all. Hopefully one day I’ll be playing for the seniors.” team.”
With the announcement of The Hundred matches and Women’s IPL earlier this week, Baker, who was the youngest player in the Welsh Fire squad last year, hopes to play more franchise cricket as she looks to continue her development.
“Players can focus on cricket, instead of having a part-time job or going to university, it will just further develop the game. For everyone to look at role models, it’s not what I had and it’s pretty special,” she said.
“I would love to be elected to The Hundred again and have a good home season. Hopefully I’ll take a lot of wickets and have fun. I’ve learned a lot [in The Hundred]I learned to deal with pressure with different plans for different hitters.
“It’s an incredible opportunity [in the Women’s IPL]. It gives franchises more opportunities to pick up players and make cricket a real job, rather than having it as a side job.
“I would definitely like to play abroad, this is also my first tour and it was pretty incredible. You learn so much from these fields compared to England. Hopefully one day I can play in the BBL or IPL.”
Sunday, January 29, 11:45 a.m
‘IPL is the end game’
After the match, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton praised the England side for their improbable victory.
The players who have played in South Africa will half-watch the senior team, and both Hussain and Atherton believe cricket is now a viable career for women.
“That’s the beginning of the path, and the endgame will be the women’s IPL. There’s quite a lucrative career out there for a lot of these girls, or there will be one, which is fantastic,” Atherton said.
Hussain added: “It’s been going on for a long time, the change has been going on for a long time. The standards we’ve seen with The Hundred, we see broadcasters want it now.
“The game changer for the players was the announcement of the Women’s IPL. Right now they are enjoying every minute of it.”
On January 25, the Indian Cricket Board confirmed the five franchises that will compete in the inaugural IPL.
Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow have been revealed as the five successful host cities, with the owners’ respective bids totaling £465 million, including a top bid of around £128 million from the Adani Group for the Ahmedabad franchise.
The owners include the five entities currently overseeing the IPL franchises in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore ahead of the T20-style tournament kicking off in March.
Watch the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Final live on Sky Sports Mix and on a free live stream on the Sky Sports app from 11.45am on Sunday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12796815/england-women-u19s-hannah-baker-proud-after-match-winning-performance-team-buzzing-ahead-of-t20-world-cup-final-vs-india
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- England Women’s U19: Hannah Baker proud after match-winning performance | Team ‘buzzes’ ahead of T20 World Cup final against India | Cricket news
- Georgia Tech vs. Duke Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- Chantel Jeffries sizzles as she shows off her undies in a sheer bodycon dress
- Trump criticizes Democrats’ efforts to ‘crucially’ alter primary schedule in New Hampshire speech
- US four-star general warns of war with China in 2025
- Gems Of Bollywood has received a list of questions from Al Jazeera about the film Pathaan. Our answer
- British MP questions grim timing and one-sided portrayal of PM Modi in BBC documentary
- Observer: The public appreciates the results of Jokowi’s policy to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic
- Google executive fired after boss touched him at drunken party, Suits says
- The retired general explains why tanks are so important on the battlefield
- It is the world leaders who shape our world and set the course of history. But who are they really?
- Julie Bowen’s crush on Harry Styles | Entertainment