England Women’s U19: Hannah Baker proud after match-winning performance | Team ‘buzzes’ ahead of T20 World Cup final against India | Cricket news

Hannah Baker was “effervescent” after helping England women’s U19s book their T20 World Cup final, but said she hopes to “bring it home” when they play India on Sunday.

England are undefeated heading into Sunday’s final dramatically defeated Australia in the last four on Friday.

In a low-scoring thriller at Senwes Park, England were knocked out for just 99. In response, Australia collected just 96 runs after a superb bowling performance by England.

England won a thrilling semi-final against Australia by just three runs





Baker, who took three wickets and was named player of the match, was the bowlers’ choice, but all England’s bowling attacks made a vital contribution.

Speak against Sky Sports after the match, Baker said she was “fizzing” after the win, but attention will soon turn to Sunday’s final.

“We’re all buzzing, but we can’t wait for the final. I hope we take it home,” she said.

“I was literally shaking for the last five overs. But I think it’s about keeping that composure, and we did that really well. I’m over the moon. I’ll get a lot of confidence from today. Hopefully I can do it again against India.

“Last night (Thursday) we went stargazing and tomorrow night (Saturday) we go stargazing again to focus the mind.”

Women’s cricket occupies a ‘special’ place

England hopes to lift the trophy in the inaugural competition and Baker enjoys the experience of her first international tournament.

“It’s been so good, all the coaches support all the players,” she added. “Being attacking and having that mentality makes us relentless and hopefully that will help us win on Sunday.

“I’m very proud to wear an England badge and the noise the crowd made today was ridiculous, but just embrace it and take a moment to embrace it all. Hopefully one day I’ll be playing for the seniors.” team.”

With the announcement of The Hundred matches and Women’s IPL earlier this week, Baker, who was the youngest player in the Welsh Fire squad last year, hopes to play more franchise cricket as she looks to continue her development.

“Players can focus on cricket, instead of having a part-time job or going to university, it will just further develop the game. For everyone to look at role models, it’s not what I had and it’s pretty special,” she said.

“I would love to be elected to The Hundred again and have a good home season. Hopefully I’ll take a lot of wickets and have fun. I’ve learned a lot [in The Hundred]I learned to deal with pressure with different plans for different hitters.

“It’s an incredible opportunity [in the Women’s IPL]. It gives franchises more opportunities to pick up players and make cricket a real job, rather than having it as a side job.

“I would definitely like to play abroad, this is also my first tour and it was pretty incredible. You learn so much from these fields compared to England. Hopefully one day I can play in the BBL or IPL.”

‘IPL is the end game’

After the match, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton praised the England side for their improbable victory.

The players who have played in South Africa will half-watch the senior team, and both Hussain and Atherton believe cricket is now a viable career for women.

“That’s the beginning of the path, and the endgame will be the women’s IPL. There’s quite a lucrative career out there for a lot of these girls, or there will be one, which is fantastic,” Atherton said.

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton discuss how franchise cricket has influenced the game and what needs to be done to see a brighter future for the sport



Hussain added: “It’s been going on for a long time, the change has been going on for a long time. The standards we’ve seen with The Hundred, we see broadcasters want it now.

“The game changer for the players was the announcement of the Women’s IPL. Right now they are enjoying every minute of it.”

On January 25, the Indian Cricket Board confirmed the five franchises that will compete in the inaugural IPL.

Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow have been revealed as the five successful host cities, with the owners’ respective bids totaling £465 million, including a top bid of around £128 million from the Adani Group for the Ahmedabad franchise.

The owners include the five entities currently overseeing the IPL franchises in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore ahead of the T20-style tournament kicking off in March.

