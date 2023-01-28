Sports
Notre Dame places three players on Pro Football Focus’s Top 101 list
Pro Football Focus has released a ranking of the top 101 players of the 2022 season, and Notre Dame placed three players on that list, including two in the Top 15.
Tight end Michael Mayer was Notre Dame’s highest ranked player, coming in at number 9 on the list. Mayer was also ranked as the best tight end in the country.
“Mayer has been arguably the best tight end in the country for the past two years, throwing over 800 yards in both seasons. He led all tight ends this year with a 92.5 score. Not only is he a weapon in the passing game, but his run-blocking mark of 82.1 was third among all tight goals in the country. The Irish will surely miss Mayer, who presented a mismatch against almost every college defense.” – PFF
Sophomore left to tackle Joe Alt was next for Notre Dame, coming in at number 11 overall on the list. Alt was also ranked as the top offensive lineman in the country.
Alt led all offensive tackles in the country with a 91.4 score and a 91.0 run-blocking rating, and his dominance extended to pass protection as well, as his 99.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating tied for fifth overall in all FBS tackles, doing it all as a true sophomore, making Alt one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft.” – PFF
Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrisson completed the Irish players in the ranking. He came in as the No. 85 overall player and the No. 10 cornerback.
The true freshman Morrison has been an absolute ballhawk this past season, recording six interceptions – the most by any Power Five player. He also only allowed a 29.2 passer rating when under attack, which was fourth in the FBS cornerbacks. By comparison, peaking each ball yields a score of 39.6 passers.” – PFF
Incoming transfer quarterback Sam Hartman ranked No. 71 on the list for his performance with Wake Forest in 2022.
Hartman, after a breakaway in 2021, was just as good in 2022, adding 39 more touchdowns to his resume. He increased his completion percentage by five percentage points to go along with an adjusted completion percentage of 71.2%. Hartman gets another years to add to his college stats, but will do so in a Our lady uniform. Expect big things from the Fighting Irish offense next season with this caliber of a quarterback.” – PFF
Notre Dame ranked sixth for most players on this list. Georgia had the most players on the list with eight, with USC next at seven.
