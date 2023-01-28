Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler Capture Australian Open Crown | ATP tour





Australian wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler ended their Australian Open fairytale run in style on Saturday as they defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6(4) to capture their first Grand Slam singles title. Hijikata and Kubler battled for vocal home support, produced returns and were strong on serve, winning 88 per cent (38/43) of the points behind their first deliveries to become the fifth unseeded team to win the Australian Open trophy. I have to thank Rinky, Kubler said at the awards ceremony. He was the reason we teamed up for this tournament. I wasn’t sure and then Rinky asked me and I said yes and decided to play. Two weeks later we have this trophy, so a big thank you to Rinky. I could never have imagined this, Hijikata said. I’m glad you said yes to Kubs a few months ago to play with me. It’s just unreal. Thank you so much mate, it was unreal. With their 85th-minute victory, the Australians followed in the footsteps of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, who won the 2022 Aussie Open title with wildcards. Hijikata and Kubler are the third Australian team to win a men’s doubles trophy since last January, with Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell victorious at Wimbledon. The wildcards teamed up for the first time this two weeks, upsetting sixth seed Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, top seed Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, and eighth seed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. In a tight final, Hijikata and Kubler earned the decisive break of the first set in the third game to gain control. They failed to get a break point in the opener to advance before holding their nerve in the second-set tiebreak and winning a thrilling all-court championship point to seal their victory. Thanks to all the fans, wow, Kubler said. I’ve never had a summer like this and with you guys you made it so special. I’ve played on many great courses and having you here with me makes me feel so comfortable. It feels like 1000 to two when I’m here. Nys and Zielinski also entered their first major final after advancing in deciding sets in four of their five matches.

