Rangers still aren’t playing the best hockey as the second half beckons

The 60 minutes the Rangers played to knock out a pretty good Golden Knights team 4-1 at the Garden on Friday night served pretty much as a microcosm of the now-completed pre-All-Star portion of the season.
Because, aside from acknowledging Jaro Halak’s necessary great work in the net, the Rangers weren’t that impressive. They missed a lot of opportunities. They were never really in control. Their game wasn’t quite buttoned up. That’s kind of the impression they made over the first 49 games.
Perhaps that’s not fair, because in a business where results are the foundation, the Rangers got the result in this one, and they’ve consistently gotten the results over the past 23 games, going 16-4-3 since then. bottoming out on 11-10-5 on December 3.
Perhaps that’s not fair at all when describing a team that is eighth overall in point percentage in the NHL going into intermission at .633 with an overall mark of 27-14-8.
When you go through something like the first few months, everything is brought to a head. It is not pleasant, says Chris Kreider, whose twentieth goal gave the Blauwshirts a 1-0 lead late in the first period, against De Post. You are improving every day. You look inside. You learn about yourself and your teammates.
And you get stronger when you get through it. That’s not just a cliché. We were a better team now than without that setback. That is real.
This was a scramble from the start. Vegas generated a pass of Grade-A odds. Halak, who goes into halftime on a five-game winning streak that gives him a .937 save percentage and 1.81 goals against average, turned them all aside.
(Yeah y’all, the one goal he conceded to Phil Kessel early in the second period to cut the Blueshirts lead to 2-1 came on a ricochet off his body on a shot from below the goal line. Chalk that up as an opportunity without danger.)
In fact, Halak, who struggled throughout training camp and at the start of the season, gives the Blueshirts their best back-up goaltending since Alexandar Georgiev deep into the 2019-20 season when he shared the net with Igor Shesterkin.
In fact, it was a vote of confidence from head coach Gerard Gallant (and goalkeeping coach Benoit Allaire, who is always confident in his guys) to start the 37-year-old veteran with a nine-day break coming up and Shesterkin apparently in good health.
The Rangers apparently have a tandem.
The Kreider-Vincent Trocheck-Barclay Goodrow unit played hockey hungry. They were aggressive in the zone, kept it simple and reached the net. Kreider got his goal when a Trocheck drive bounced off his leg. He didn’t get in the way next, as Trocheck buried a Goodrow centering feed late in the first period for a 2-0 lead.
That piece of hard hockey, Kreider emphasized, is representative of what the Rangers identity is or can become.
I think if we do the right things, we were a good team, and we did them more often than not, the wing said. If we put down the pre-check, if we break out the puck cleanly, if we get puck support through the neutral zone, we’re hard to beat.
The Artemi Panarin-Mika Zibanejad-Jimmy Vesey unit had several teams in which the trio threatened, albeit without a goal. And the Kids were more than just energetic: Filip Chytil scored his eighth goal in the last 11 games on a third attempt after two sniffs that gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead at 14:20 of the third.
Making his Garden debut, Will Cuylle was challenged by Keegan Kolesar, one of the league’s most well-known enforcers, to drop the gloves on the opening draw of the second period. That hardly seems within the code, but the 20-year-old Blueshirts rookie accepted the challenge in his second NHL game and did fine in the game.
Good for him, Gallant said. He was challenged by a tough guy. He showed up.
The Rangers do more than just show up. They win, even if they don’t always pile up style points. That’s not the point.
The thing is, the Blueshirts hold the eighth record in hockey. The thing is, they are seven points away from a playoff spot. The thing is, the Rangers haven’t played their best hockey yet.
The second half beckons.
