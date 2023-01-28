MICE sector boosted by impressive OCEC performance in 2022





OCEC organized 215 events with 1.2 million visitors and 10,000 participants from 85 countries Muscat grape – The year 2022 has been a huge success for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, with the Sultanates, the central hub of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC), playing host to 215 events spanning more than 1.2 million visitors and welcomed more than 10,000 participants from 85 countries. Encouraged by the success of the past year, OCEC is ready to host new events and activities in 2023, including seven international shows in the coming months. Saeed bin Salem al Shanfari, CEO of OCEC, said that organizing such international and regional events boosts the national economy by supporting the hospitality industry and increasing the number of arrivals through Muscat International Airport. The international events organized by OCEC help attract foreign investment and increase the level of foreign spending in the sultanate, in addition to exchanging knowledge and highlighting Oman’s cultural heritage. Shanfari added that OCEC aims to organize high-level events this year to improve the sultanate’s competitiveness and put it on the global MICE map as an outstanding host of such events. OCEC started the year by organizing a major sporting event – World Veteran Table Tennis Championships 2023 – from January 15 to 21. More than 1,600 players from 69 countries took part in the championship, boosting overall tourism and related industries in the sultanate. OCEC is currently preparing for other events including the Oman Bride Show (February 1-3), Nabatat Carnival – an annual event that brings together farmers, greenhouse operators and plant enthusiasts to showcase their products and exchange expertise in agriculture and farming – ( February 2326), Muscat Art Exhibition (May 810) and Oman Perfume Show 2023 (May 31 – June 4) among others.

