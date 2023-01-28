Burns Career-High sends package past Wake Forest





Next game: Florida state 2/1/2023 | 9 O’CLOCK IN THE EVENING ACC network February 01 (Wednesday) / 9 p.m Florida state History WINSTON-SALEM, NC DJ Burns scored a career-high 31 points to lead NC State back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Wake Forest 79-77 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Saturday afternoon. With the win, NC State improves to 17-5, 7-4 in the ACC, while Wake Forest drops to 14-8, 6-5 in the ACC. Burns was unstoppable in the second half as he shot 10-of-15 from the field and scored 23 of his 31 points. Despite Burns’ dominance, the pack trailed for most of the race. The Demon Deacons led by six at halftime and increased the lead to 10, 53-43, on a three-point play by Andrew Carr with 13:02 left to play. Wake Forest still held a 60-51 lead with 10:05 left as the pack went on an 11-2 run to tie the game at 62 with 6:32 left. After a timeout, NC State got a defensive stop and Burns scored on the other end to give the pack its first lead since it was 16-15 with 10 minutes left in the first half. Wake Forest would tie the game at 64, but freshmen L.V. Thomas would get a three off a pass from Burns on NC State’s next possession to put NC State back in the lead. The Demon Deacons, on the other hand, scored, but Casey Morsel made a three-pointer on NC State’s ensuing possession to give the Pack a four-point lead. Wake Forest would make one last charge, tying the game at 73 off a Demari Monsanto jumper with 1:35 left. Burns was fouled on the next possession and made both free throws to give the Pack a two-point lead. The Deacs split a pair of free throws on the other side to cut NC State’s lead to one. Terquavion Smith playing only 20 minutes due to foul trouble, drove the course and beat the shot clock with a runner to give the pack a 77-74 lead with 38 seconds left. After a defensive stop, Jack carpenter made both free throws with 11 seconds left to put the game out of bounds. Joiner finished with 17 points and Smith added 16 for the pack as the trio of Burns, Joiner and Smith scored 64 of NC State’s 79 points. NC State blocked a season-high 11 shots on Saturday. Ebenezer Dowuona led the pack by three, while Burns, Casey Morsel and Ernst Ross each had two. Greg Gantt did not score from NC State but finished with a team-high 10 rebounds. After shooting just 33.3 percent in the first half, the pack shot 63.3 percent in the final 20 minutes. With the win, the pack closes out the month of January with a 6-1 record. It is the best January winning percentage for NC State since the 1988-89 NC State team went 8-1 (.889) in January 1989. NC State returns to action Wednesday night when it hosts Florida State. The tipoff at the PNC Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopack.com/news/2023/1/28/mens-basketball-burns-career-high-sends-pack-past-wake-forest.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos