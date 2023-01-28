Sports
‘Missing India Test series will nag me for the rest of my life’ | Cricket
Australia’s tour of India kicks off with the much-anticipated four-match test series kicking off at Nagpur on February 9. In keeping with the spin-friendly conditions generally found in India, Australia have selected Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy as options in that area, along with front-line spinner Nathan Lyon.
There are a few big names missing from this list. One of them is Adam Zampa, who has admitted he is re-evaluating his future in long-form cricket after the disqualification. The other is Glenn Maxwell, who was on the radar for starring in the series as a spin bowling all-rounder.
Maxwell was never able to entrench himself in the Australian test team, but his best performance in the longest format came on Australia’s final tour of India. He scored his only Test century in that series. However, a freak injury after the 2022 T20 World Cup led to him breaking his left fibula, ruling him out of any cricket for a long period and even putting him in danger of losing his leg.
Will probably nag me for the rest of my life. It’s nice to get the chance to watch your teammates play, especially there. I think they have the squad that is probably as good as I’ve seen going to India since watching Tests there, Maxwell said commenting on a Big Bash League match on Fox Cricket.
Although he will not be part of the Test series, there are chances of Maxwell returning in the next ODI series in India. “Unfortunately he will not make it to the end of the BBL. But he is very diligent about returning to play with his rehabilitation. He has been to St Kilda Football Club for a while and has been to the Junction Oval with Cricket Victoria.” , Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey had told SEN earlier this month.
“I dare say he will be available or hit some cricket balls towards the end of January to try and come back and play some state cricket and Shield cricket to hopefully get on that plane for the one-day tour from India to Australia.”
