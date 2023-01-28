Saturday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more





Almost there. With the All-Star Game just days away, Saturday’s schedule is the last thick slate of competition before we all settle down for a midwinter rest. Fourteen of the 22 participating teams play their last game before heading to the beach or the ski hills or, for the anointed, to Sunrise, Florida for next weekend’s showcase. While wins are always coveted among this competitive bunch, it feels extra valuable to get a win before you have some time off. Who wants to spend a big week or longer holiday with a loss? NHL All-Star Weekend The NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off with the Skills Competition Friday, February 3 at 7PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The All-Star Game will be broadcast live Saturday, February 4 on ABC and ESPN+, starting at 3 p.m. ET. More about All-Star Game

Sign up for ESPN+ Of the 14 who, unknowingly or not, can compete with a little extra pep in their stride while facing arguably favorable competition, my favorites are the Colorado Avalanche (vs. St. Louis Blues), Pittsburgh Penguins (vs. San Jose Sharks), Tampa Bay Lightning (vs. Los Angeles Kings), Edmonton Oilers (vs. Chicago Blackhawks) and the Seattle Kraken (vs. Columbus Blue Jackets). Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups St Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche 3 p.m., Ball Arena, watch live on ESPN+ The Blues conceded five goals in each of their past three games, all losses, to Arizona, Buffalo and Chicago respectively. A few loafers add some bulk to that unimpressive amount, but still. Jesus. Regardless of who starts between the pipes for St. Louis, be it Jordan Binnington or Thomas Greiss, the home side is in good shape to do some productive damage. After losing their first in seven games on Thursday — to the Ducks, so to speak — the most dynamic Colorados are excited enough to head into this midwinter break with a resounding victory. Activate all your favorite fantasy Avalanche, with the possible exception of Valeri Nichushkin, who is on the list from day to day and may just get the extended break. Yes, the Avs are better with Nichushkin (15-3-2) in the lineup. They can also bulldoze the Blues without him. Mid-range fantasy attackers Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> Carter Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers (64.2%): As his club desperately races to stay in contention in the Atlantic, Verhaeghe consistently does his part to help the cause. The total of seven goals and three assists in seven games equates to a whopping 3.5 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com’s standard leagues. If you’re wondering how many other skaters are stomping at such an impressive pace right now, the answer is “not many”. Also see: Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (11.7%)

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (7.2%)

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (1.4%)

Ridly Greig, Senators from Ottawa (0.1%)

Jason Dickinson, Chicago Blackhawks (1.3%)

Shane Pinto, Senators from Ottawa (5.8%)

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (15.8%)

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (1.1%)

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (1.0%)

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (0.1%)

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabers (19.5%)

Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets (2.3%)

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (9.5%) Editors’ Picks 2 Related Mid-range fantasy defenders Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (15.9%)

JJ Moser, Arizona Coyotes (13.6%) Keepers Logan Thompson (projected), Vegas Golden Knights (89.7%): The islanders don’t score or win much these days. If they do manage to pull off a win, it’s largely thanks to an excellent goalkeeping effort from Ilya Sorokin, as was the case in Friday’s 2-0 victory over the Red Wings. With both the Isles and Knights playing their second game in as many nights, and Semyon Varlamov about to head to New York, I appreciate Thompson’s chances of escaping with the win ahead of – in Vegas’s case – a much-needed pause. Also see:

