The Metropolitan Table Tennis Circuit began – El Sol de Toluca





With great enthusiasm, the 2023 Metropolitan Table Tennis Circuit kicked off its first date, which hosted 80 participants from various Mexican municipalities and nearby entities, aiming to increase training for the new season’s obligations. The competition was held in the sports halls of the Adolfo Lpez Mateos Sports Unit of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, where an excellent performance was achieved by the athletes divided into different divisions. The scholarship maintains the competition system consisting of a classification key, group system and direct elimination to form the 10 final players from the different divisions, which ensures each of the tennis players a minimum of six matches, allowing them to improve their technique and strategy. We started the 2023 edition with a good turnout and waiting for it to continue in the next few days, 80 players arrived, 90 registered in total, but the Veracruz delegation had a problem and did not reach it, but it’s a good start, said Edgar Madrigal, president of the Table Tennis Association of the State of Mexico. Competitors from UNAM, Mexico City, Club Tlalli, Club Ibero, ITAM, TT de Puebla, TEC CDMX, Quertaro, Morelos, Hidalgo and locals stood out, including UAEM, who gave intense matches at the start of the new competitive season. The also coach of the top engineering office of the entity, added that the same schedule as last year will be maintained, both in the competitions and prizes, which is that the winner of the first division will receive 1,200 pesos, 1,000 the second place , third place 800, fourth place 700 and 500 for fifth place, the rest receive prizes in kind. “We will commit ourselves to carry out more events than last year, we are planning an open day where a prize of more than 50 thousand pesos can be awarded, continue to work in the talent school in the other municipalities, in addition to opening a club at the Martn Alarcn Hisojo Sports Unit in Metepec we want to further strengthen table tennis in the entity, advanced Edgar Madrigal. They recently opened a club in Tlalnepantla and their representatives already had activities on the first date of the Circuit, the work at Nezahualcyotl Sports School has improved, there is another club in Jocotitln. “The Circuit is intended to hold one session per month and it is adapted to the calendar of the National Games and the Universiade, so it will hold an average of eight sessions per year,” he stressed.

