Cricket’s Mr Shotgun keeps things calm at the center – South Coast Herald





Cricket on the south coast is booming with over 300 spectators watching cricket on various grounds this weekend.

In the middle of it all are the umpires who sacrifice their time on Sundays to serve cricket. They deserve recognition and a big thank you for their efforts. Head referees, Pieter Myburgh, also known as Mr Shotgun, does a fantastic job of organizing and refereeing and a special mention to Mzekelo Dingaan who has been the standout referee for the past three months. On the playing side, South KwaZulu-Natal continue their winning form with a demolition of eight wickets from Dawn Heights. Captain Cody Mortimer was again the star player, taking five wickets and scoring 31 not out, supported by Gershion Lawrence who took three wickets, and Jayden Scholtz 17 not out and two wickets. There were a few setbacks in the local league as Eagles beat powerhouse PSCC in Division 1 with Duran Munsami their star player with the bat. Gamalakhe got their first win against Wolfpack. Coach Ben Malamba was full of praise for his Gamalakhe boys and the remarkable improvements in their game. Warriors Rugby Club have entered the cricket league and started with a win against Sheppy Lions.

The big rugby boys showed that they can not only tackle, but also smash a cricket ball. Niko Potgieter was the standout for Warriors. Knockouts continued to win and easily swept Kings aside over the weekend, with Talha Monsoor being named the man of the match. Hibiscus Ballies defeated Sezela at Scottburgh Country Club with Greg Wigmore impressing with the ball and bat and putting in a fine all-round performance. Schools Cricket kicked off last weekend with Suid-Natal Hoer Skool hosting Creston College. Mikyle Bartyle scored an impressive 150 runs and JW Mendoza took five wickets, while Hans van Eerden took three wickets as Suid-Natal recorded a 249-run victory. On the administrative side of cricket, the SNCU High Schools have announced the inaugural T20 Cricket Tournament, which will see all South Coast high schools playing cricket begin this year in Term 1. Mini Cricket Festivals are all scheduled at various schools during Term 1 with the main festival being hosted by the Port Shepstone Country Club on March 11. RESULTS (January 22)

* Division 1 35 overs

PSCC 198/9 lost to Eagles 199/7.

Duran Munsami 63, Keagan Ray 45, Rashied Gopaul 37, Joshua Walden 25 and 2 weeks, Brent Louwrens 24, Kevin Manthy 23, Raphael Smithwick 20, Yoshan Naicker 2 weeks, Stuart Bell 2 weeks, Usman Patel 2 weeks.

Kings CC 175/9 lost to knockouts 174/4.

Mohamad Moola 67, Talha Mansoor 51, Abdullah Dhudhat 37, Hamza Dhudhat 29, Sachin Kalkapersad 24, Juned Mall 2 weeks, Naeem Patel 2 weeks, Yashin Gangat 2 weeks.

Sezela 147/10 lost to Hibiscus Ballies 148/2.

Greg Wigmore 63 and 4 wickets, Reece Murray 54, Stefan Hoffmann 31, Julian Rivetti 22, Leandro Wiggett 20, Liam Scholtz 3 wickets, Keagan Wallis 2 wickets. * Division 2 20 overs

Warriors Rugby Club 163/7 defeated Sheppy Lions 100/10.

Niko Potgieter 80, Westley Nyman 4 weeks, Chris Mitchell 3 weeks, Minhas Ayub 3 weeks.

Wolfpack 99/10 lost to Gamalakhe 100/8

Rollan Rampear 35, Mla Ntusi 4 weeks, Sibonelo Shinga 3 weeks, Faizel Darsot 2 weeks, Shivaal Maharaj 2 weeks.

