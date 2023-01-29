Duke blasts past Georgia Tech, 86-43





Next game: Wake up Boss 31-01-2023 | 19:00 ESPN 31 Jan. (Tue) / 7pm Wake up Boss ATLANTA Duke finished with five players in double digits to secure a wire-to-wire victory over Georgia Tech, 86-43, on Saturday afternoon. The 43-point win is the second-largest program ACC win in school history and is only the third 40-point ACC win in school history. The 83 points marked another season high in points on the road, and the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4) were led by Kyle Filipowski who scored a game-high 18 points in just 27 minutes of play. Over his five-game double-digit scoring streak, the Westtown, NY native scored 110 points (22.0 avg) and grabbed 60 rebounds (12.0 avg). Filipowski was joined in double digits by Jeremy Roach (12), Mark Mitchell (11), Jacob Grandson (10) and Ryan Young (10). Derek Lively II led the effort on the board with 10 total rebounds, including six offensive ones, to tie career highs in both total rebounds and offensive rebounds. freshman Tyrese Proctor scored seven points and finished with eight assists and no turnovers in 27 minutes. Over the past five games, the freshman has posted 23 assists and five turnovers (4.6 to 1), scoring in double digits in four of the five. HOW IT HAPPENED junior guard Jeremy Roach opened the scoring for Duke with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Blue Devils an early lead, 6–2.

opened the scoring for Duke with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Blue Devils an early lead, 6–2. Duke great men Derek Lively II and Kyle Filipowski knocked down three-pointers on consecutive trips across the floor to extend the Blue Devils’ advantage, 16–7, leading the Yellow Jackets to force an early timeout at 2:42 PM.

and knocked down three-pointers on consecutive trips across the floor to extend the Blue Devils’ advantage, 16–7, leading the Yellow Jackets to force an early timeout at 2:42 PM. The Blue Devils turned up the intensity on the defensive end of the floor, holding the hosts for over three minutes without a field goal made. Duke opened up a double-digit lead for the first time, 19-9, during that stretch and stayed ahead, 19-11, during the under-12 media timeout.

A running floater from Filipowski extended Duke’s lead to the largest of the first half so far, 29-16, forcing another timeout by Georgia Tech with 6:31 left in the first half.

The freshman forward reached double figures with a dunk late in the opening frame, his seventh straight game with at least 10 points and 19th of 21 games so far this season.

Duke finished the first half with a 13-2 run in the final four minutes and made their final five shots of the frame. The Blue Devils scored their most points in a first half in ACC play and led 18 at halftime, 43–25.

The Blue Devils extended the lead to 19–2 at halftime, scoring the first six points of the second half on a Georgia Tech three-pointer at 4:33 p.m.

An offensive blast from Duke extended the lead, 62-28, thanks to another extended scoring run. Roach made back-to-back three-pointers to bridge the 13-0 scoring burst, joining Filipowski in double digits with 12 points.

The Blue Devils made five of their last seven shots of the game, ending the game with a 7-0 run to give the Yellow Jackets a double, 86-43. COMMENTS Duke’s 43-point victory over Georgia Tech, 86-43, stands as the second-greatest ACC road win in school history. It is only the third 40-point ACC road win in school history, along with a 46-point win in Virginia, 100-54, on February 11, 1999, and a 42-point win in Wake Forest, 113-71, on February. 28, 1967.

The 43 points allowed were Duke’s fewest points allowed for an ACC opponent since a 57-43 win at Notre Dame on January 31, 2022.

Duke led 43-25 at halftime, the most points in an ACC first half this season (42 vs. Florida State on December 31).

Duke scored 43 points in each half and Georgia Tech’s 18 points in the second half matched a season-low scored by a Duke opponent this season of 18 by USC Upstate (first half) and 18 by Jacksonville (second half).

Georgia Tech’s 43 points were a season low — Duke has now held 18 of 21 opponents below their season average this season, including eight among the season’s lowest in scoring.

Duke had a 43-22 rebound advantage, including a 13-5 lead in offensive rebounds. It is the 17th time in 21 games this season that Duke has outsmarted an opponent.

Duke shot .557 from the field for the game, a season-high field goal percentage.

It was Duke’s first game with at least five players in double-digit points since Ohio State’s win on November 30.

Duke finished with 24 assists on 34 field goals, the most assists in a game this season and the most in a game since 24 vs. Syracuse in last year’s ACC Tournament.

Duke has totaled 60 assists in the past three games.

Duke now has at least one three-point goal in 1,174 consecutive games, the second longest active streak in the nation.

freshman Kyle Filipowski led five in double figures with 18 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting.

led five in double figures with 18 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting. Junior Jeremy Roach scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including a season-high 4-of-7 from three-point range.

scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including a season-high 4-of-7 from three-point range. freshman Mark Mitchell scored 11 points with six rebounds and a season-high four assists.

scored 11 points with six rebounds and a season-high four assists. Graduates Ryan Young and Jacob Grandson were the fourth and fifth Blue Devils in double digits with 10 points each. QUOTES “Really proud of our team and our effort. We had a tough loss on Monday night and to have a really good week of prep, we felt Georgia Tech is a dangerous team, especially at home. And I thought it was probably the best collection was on defense we played. And then on the offensive end, to share the ball and get 24 assists, to keep them at 43 and then have 24 assists, really proud of this group and how we responded.” — head coach Jon Scheyer

We share the ball, that gives confidence. And then when you see other people sharing the ball, you want to share the ball. When you know there’s a shot coming, when you know the ball is coming to you, you’re better prepared for the shot, more ready for the shot, and you’re probably going to make the shot.” – junior guard Jeremy Roach Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMBB” to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s basketball. #Good week

