



Nebraska took over a pledge from Washington’s former pledge Your Lefotu a 2023 three-star defensive lineman from National Power St. John Bosco (California) High School who announced his commitment on Saturday.

California’s No. 73-ranked player, Lefotu was committed to the Huskies for just over four months, but was fired on November 2 and reopened his recruiting. Lefotu received nearly a dozen offers, including Colorado, Tennessee, Michigan State and Washington State plus Arizona and Arizona State. >>> REGISTER: All-access to Inside Nebraska >>> RELATED: FutureCast for 2023 DL to Huskers He initially had a top eight with Nebraska, Arizona State, Hawaii, Indiana, Nevada and Washington State, and he also considered going the FCS route with Montana State and Weber State on that list. Lefotu said Within Nebraska senior hiring analyst Greg Smith, however, that he was down to Nebraska, Indiana, Nevada and Arizona State as the main group he considered with about two weeks left until the Feb. 1 signing day. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, listed in his recruiting profile as a strong defender, was offered by Matt Rule and Huskers defensive line coach Terrance Knighton on January 14. Those two coaches worked quickly to get Lefotu on campus for an official visit, and he made the trip to Lincoln for the weekend of January 21-22, exactly one week after he got the offer. The biggest thing Lefotu was looking forward to, he told Inside Nebraska, was a visit to the defensive coordinator Tony White. That meeting happened during the trip, the two sides were able to establish a relationship, and Lefotu was comfortable enough with White’s vision for him that he maintained his commitment. Lefotu hails from one of the most respected and reputable high school football programs in St. John Bosco. That team has more than a dozen elite prospects on its roster each year who are targeted by high-level FBS programs. Bosco has four players in each of the Rivals 250 rankings for the 2023 and 2024 classes, including Matayo Uiagalelei, a five-star signing from Oregon, alongside whom Lefotu played on defense. He has received some of the best coaching a high school candidate can receive and has played against some of the best leagues a high school candidate can play against while learning from teammates like Uiagalelei. Lefotu’s recruit may have been busier, but he missed crucial time for his sophomore and junior recruit with an ACL injury. He’s been a standout performer in camps out west, so the potential is there if he can stay sane. Lefotu is the 27th member of the Huskers 2023 class. Including 11 transfers, they have added 38 players to the roster this off-season and have 102 players on scholarship. Nebraska will need to get to 85 fairs before the start of the 2023 season in the fall. The 27-man (1817 points) Huskers class is rated No. 24 in the national recruitment ranking ahead of Colorado (1782 with 22 pledges) and just behind Mississippi State (1820 points with 25 pledges). Nebraska holds the No. 4 class in the Big Ten ahead of Iowa (1648 with 21 commits) and behind Michigan (1943 with 23 commitments).

