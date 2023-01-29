Why coaching from the stands in tennis can feel like cheating





MELBOURNE, Australia It was an Australian Open full of progress and positive energy for Dean Goldfine, the traveling coach of fast-rising American Ben Shelton, a surprise quarter-finalist on his first trip abroad. But Goldfine has also felt guilt. This is the first Australian Open, and only the second Grand Slam tournament, in which coaches are allowed to interact with players from the stands during matches, and it has left him feeling uneasy. Sometimes when I’m there, when it happens, when I say things, it’s like I want to look around and over my shoulder because I feel like I’m cheating, he said last week. Goldfine, 57, has been coaching on tour for over 30 years. But in-game coaching was until recently banned in all men’s tournaments and in all four major tournaments for both women and men.

The game is now in the midst of a quiet revolution. The women’s tour, outside of the Grand Slams, has allowed various forms of in-game coaching since 2008, and the men’s tour started from the stands last July for a trial period that includes the 2022 US Open, the first Grand Slams. Slam tournament to allow practice. The Australian Open has followed that lead and the other two major tournaments, the French Open and Wimbledon, will join the trial this year. The Wimbledon leadership has long been the fiercest opponent of in-match coaching. Richard Lewis, the former CEO of the All England Club, who runs the event, advocated the virtues of a gladiatorial competition in which players were pressured to solve their own problems. That remains an attractive concept for many players, spectators and even some coaches. I am against coaching, said Goldfine. Simply because that to me is one of the unique things about our sport. It just takes away a big part of our game, which is the player out there, dealing with what’s going on and understanding it and being able to make adjustments and deal with their emotions as well. Goldfine brought forward Goran Ivanisevic, the spry Croatian star with the huge serve who eventually won Wimbledon in 2001, but had struggled for a long time to cope, block distractions and give his best in big moments.

Imagine if Goran had someone who could really calm him down during matches, Goldfine said. The first Grand Slam event of the year will run from January 16-29 in Melbourne. The rule has been a point of difference for tennis, the rare major sport that prohibits in-game coaching (think all those football and basketball coaches yelling instructions and all those caddies chattering into golfers’ ears). But the tide seems to have turned seriously. Roger Federer, the Swiss superstar who long opposed the concept, has retired. Wimbledon has a new lead and joins the experiment, which feels less and less like a process and more and more like policy.

The main arguments in favor are that the interaction between coaches and players provides entertainment value, improves the quality of the game and reflects the shift from professional games to more of a team concept. Singles stars rely on a larger staff, including physiotherapists, trainers, performance psychologists and, in the case of Rafael Nadal, sometimes as many as three coaches. Perhaps the most crucial argument is that allowing in-game coaching eliminates hypocrisy, as many coaches were already secretly breaking the no-coaching rule. I did it on several occasions, and I’m sure everyone has done it at some point, said Nicole Pratt, a retired Australian player who is now a leading coach. I think I probably spoke English and as most of the referees understood English I felt that was a bit of a disadvantage at times. So now it’s a level playing field, and to be honest, I love it. Because I think it can affect a match, the information a player gets, although not always.

In the past, in-game coaching has often been delivered illegally through codewords or hand gestures, such as the one used by Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, during the rowdy 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka, which led to Williams was penalized by the chair umpire. . Williams argued that she was not coached while playing and did not cheat to win. The language barrier has not always been protective. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek star who will face Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday, has long supported coaching during the match and has suffered numerous code violations from being coached by his father, Apostolos. Tournament officials have sometimes deployed Greek-speaking staff to sit close to his father in the players’ box. Tsitsipas is pleased that the fines will end for the time being. But above all, he is pleased that the dialogue between player and coach has been officially integrated into matches. In my case, it’s always been part of how I do things when I’m on the field, Tsitsipas said on Friday. I’m glad it’s not being penalized now. That’s how it should be. I see no reason to have a coach with you if they can’t share some of their opinion and knowledge with you when you join. I feel like it’s something very natural in our sport. But coaching during the match is not necessarily equalizing. Top players can generally afford top coaches. Those lower in the food chain usually can’t. I worry about richer players getting richer, said Jim Courier, the former No. 1 player who won the Australian Open twice. I’m thinking of players coming down and playing qualifying and not even being able to travel with a coach and get in and compete against someone with four coaches. Perhaps a data analyst would be a good asset at this stage. Many players now use analytics for scouting, paying for private services, or using services provided by a national federation, such as the United States Tennis Association. But for the coaching trial, the Australian Open provides access to detailed match data, available on tablets in the players’ boxes at Rod Laver Arena and elsewhere on coaches’ smartphones or other devices.

Compiled from information from Hawk-Eye Live, the electronic line calling system, the data tracks seemingly everything: players operate locations at routine points and pressure points; their ball contact locations on the stroke following the serve; the percentage of balls they hit increases. We knew we were going to get coaching during the match, which is great, but the question was how to provide some support in an intuitive way, says Machar Reid, Head of Innovation at Tennis Australia.

It’s a decent package, and for now it only offers data from current matches, not an opponent’s past matches. This is all about in-match, and not so that it can be used from a scouting standpoint, Reid said. Goldfine said the Tennis Australia package was a lot to process in real time, but he did pick out some data points to share with Shelton, a southpaw, during his quarter-final loss to fellow countryman Tommy Paul. I’ve watched a few of Tommy’s matches on Tennis TV, and in a few of the lefty matches I’ve seen, he served quite a few second serves on the forehand, Goldfine said. But against Ben I noticed that it was almost all backhand on the second serve. So that was one thing I was looking at on screen was serve locations, because for me that’s big. So I told Ben halfway through the second set to get on the backhand. Goldfine offered Shelton much more advice based on his own observations and instincts. The rules for the coaching test allow a few words and/or short sentences, but no conversations are allowed.

How exactly do you define a conversation? It’s kind of ridiculous just from that standpoint, Goldfine said. Just a big gray area. What was clear to Goldfine and Shelton was that the coaching helped, perhaps all the more so because Shelton, 20, is an inexperienced pro who just finished college tennis, where in-game coaching is always allowed. It was huge for Ben, Goldfine said. It also caused amusement when Paul, puzzled by Shelton’s big serve, turned to his coach, Brad Stine, to ask him what way Shelton might serve on the next point. Stine made a T with his fingers to mark the center. Shelton, noticing their interaction, instead served wide and everyone ended up grinning. The surprise is that the coaching trial didn’t change the flow of the game much for spectators. It has created some troubling ratings, such as Elena Rybakina’s emotional coach, Stefano Vukov, admonishing her during matches, but it has generally gone unnoticed. The question remains whether in-game coaching is sufficient to justify changing a fundamental aspect of an individual sport. For now, tennis leans heavily toward the affirmative. What I fear is that these young players will become dependent on their coaches, Goldfine said. And coaching to me is teaching, but by letting Ben experience it, he’s self-learning, so he can do these things himself and figure things out. The last thing I want is for my player to depend on me.

