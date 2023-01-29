Michigan hockey kicks off weekend with top-10 win over Penn State; Adam Fantilli scores twice





ANN ARBOR, Michigan – The Michigan hockey team scored four goals in the first 31 minutes and added a pair of empty nets late to secure a 7-3 victory over No. 6 Penn State at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night. Adam Fantilli, the NCAA points-per-game leader, extended his season winning streak with two goals and two assists. Seamus Casey had two assists as part of an impressive performance, and Erik Portillo made a career-high 51 saves to seal the result. The Wolverines scored on their first two shots on target. The first was generated by Seamus Casey, whose hesitation freed him from a Penn State defenseman and allowed him to send a centering pass into the crease. It was deflected but fell on an attacking Jackson Hallum, and the freshman fired it. Adam Fantilli delivered the power play minutes later—thanks in large part to Luke Hughes, who surged into the offensive zone with all four sets of Penn State eyes on him. Hughes dropped a pass to Fantilli, whose shot found rope. Erik Portillo stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first period at UM to take a 2-0 lead going into the break. The game turned around early in the second period, when the Wolverines had a goal disallowed and then committed a foul. The Nittany Lions scored from the faceoff and with 4:54 left in the major penalty, the visitors looked poised to take control. Instead, the Wolverines killed off the rest of the power play and shortly after scored twice to build the lead to 4-1 and chase Penn State’s starting net-less. Rutger McGroarty scored the pair’s first on a one-timer from the slot, and Fantilli found Philippe LaPointe for the second. Unfortunately for Michigan, Fantilli’s next pass went to the wrong team and landed in the worst spot on the ice. The freshman dropped the puck to Xander Lamppa, who came out behind Michigan’s net and shot the “unassisted” goal before Portillo could respond. That made it a 4-2 game with 5:35 left in the middle period, and the score held until the final break. The third period was a tense one, as Penn State pushed aggressively and Michigan trailed the puck—and in its own zone—for a long time. The TV timeout of the third period came at an opportune time, right after a long period in which the Wolverines were unable to clear the puck. That ended the worst of the pressure, and UM sparked an attack of its own in the next few minutes as it kept Penn State at bay. The Nittany Lions called their timeout twice with 2:42 left, then pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Fantilli sealed the result on an empty net goal with 2:10 left; Luke Hughes added one of his own for good measure with 1:19 left from the defense zone. The Nittany Lions pulled one in the last minute – and so did Michigan on Luca Fantilli’s first of his career in the dying seconds. THREE STARS: Seamus Casey, Adam Fantilli, Eric Portillo Michigan hockey: what comes next The Wolverines return to action on Saturday night for game two of the weekend against the Nittany Lions. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Friday’s game was much hit and miss, so expect a wild game in the rematch.

Story photo by David Wilcomes / MGoBlog.com

