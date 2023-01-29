



LEXINGTON, Virginia – Women’s App State Athletics capped the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday with a new school record in the 4×400-meter relay, three event wins and a total of 17 top-five finishes over the weekend. App State’s 4×400-meter relay team of graduate students Jelonie Smith senior Jada branch graduate Hunter Robinson and senior Mary Atwater took gold with a new school record of 3:46.87. The previous program record of 3:47.39 was set in 2012 by Asia Dunlap, Breahana Morrison, Shenita Martin, Breanna Alston. Atwater, senior Taylor Smith , and Robinson went 1-2-3 in the women’s 200 meters, clocking times of 24.42 (PR), 24.47 and 24.48, respectively. Atwater also took gold in the women’s 400 meters, stopping the clock at 56.02 (PR) and was followed by Robinson, who finished fourth with a time of 56.74. Smith placed third in the women’s 60 meters final with a time of 7.52. In the 800 meters women, freshman Addison Ollendick-Smith placed second (2:15.13, PR) and senior Elizabeth Fuller came fourth (2:20.86). Junior Jasmine Donohue clocked a time of 9:59.92 and finished third in the women’s 3000 meters. Junior Siby Yao landed fourth in the women’s long jump with a personal best jump of 5.81 m (19′ 0.75″). Friday’s action saw sophomores Jazmin Posey country second in the women’s triple jump with a personal best jump of 11.98 m (39′ 3.75″) and senior Jamila Petersen placing fourth with a jump of 11.65 m (38′ 2.75″). In the women’s pole vault freshman Ava Studney finished third with a clear height of 3.51m (11′ 6.25″). On the track, sophomore Linna Maynard finished third (18:04.71, PR) in the women’s 5000 meters, with senior Madison Christie followed close behind to take fourth overall (18:08.99, PR). Senior Clare Mason rounded out the top five in the women’s 1000 meters with a personal best of 3:21.14. Next one The Black and Gold squad will split for the Camel City Invite and Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet on February 3 and 4. The Camel City Invite will be held in Winston-Salem, NC at the JDL Fast Track, while the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet will be held in Blacksburg, Virginia.

