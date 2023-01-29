Penn State men’s hockey can’t stop Michigan’s Luke Hughes from being swept by Wolverines | Penn State sports news

To win on Saturday, No. 6 Penn State had to have a short-term memory after a 7-3 loss on the road to Michigan 24 hours earlier.

The Wolverines quickly set the tone in that game, scoring two goals on their first two shots. Penn State, bent on revenge, started the second game in exactly the same way, but couldn’t hold off Michigan forever and eventually suffered a 5-4 loss.

The Nittany Lions had a two-goal lead after just 44 seconds thanks to quick hits from senior Tyler Gratton and junior Xander Lamppa.

After being inactive the night before due to injury, Gratton scored the first goal of the night for Guy Gadowsky’s skaters. Lamppa followed six seconds later to score his third goal of the weekend.

This blistering pace soon subsided, as no more goals were scored during the opening period. Neither team took advantage of lone power play opportunities, and goaltenders Liam Souliere and Erik Portillo each made numerous crucial saves.

By the end of the first, Penn State started doing what it does best by accumulating offensive opportunities on a regular basis. The Blue and White outshot Michigan 20-8 during the opening stretch of the game.

After a quiet end to the first, the middle frame brought the fireworks these rivals often produce. Both teams had a series of successes in the second period.

The chaos began after standout Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli scored what seemed to be his team’s first goal of the night, but a penalty against his teammate canceled it out.

Sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards committed a five-minute major penalty after he overhit Nittany Lion freshman Jarod Crespo. After a challenge from the Penn State bench, the goal was reversed and Edwards went to the sin bin.

Sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev then took advantage of Penn State’s number advantage by scoring a power play goal to extend Nittany Lion’s lead to 3–0. Dzhaniyev continued his recent run of strong performances, as this score marked his fifth point since the New Year.

Michigan soon hit back, thanks in large part to freshman defenseman Luke Hughes.

Hughes first found the back of the net with a laser shot and put the home side on the scoreboard.

Then, on a penalty from Crespo, Michigan had a power play opportunity and Hughes worked his magic again. He struck from long range and cut Penn State’s lead to 3–2.

Heading into the final stretch, it was still both teams’ game to win. Michigan would soon change this sentiment.

As the final period began, a goal from senior Ture Linden extended the Nittany Lions lead to a two-goal lead. This wouldn’t last long though, as Hughes continued to be a thorn in Blue and White’s side.

He snuck the puck through Souliere’s legs and secured himself a hat-trick as he cut the Wolverines deficit to just 4-3 with just under 15 minutes left to play.

This was the second hat-trick against Penn State this season, as Michigan States Jagger Joshua also scored three goals against the Nittany Lions two weeks earlier.

Soon after, the Wolverines struck again to tie the game. Sophomore Dylan Duke made a shrewd move in front of the net to sneak the puck past Souliere to tie the game and join Hughes on the scoreboard.

Despite this, Hughes wasn’t quite ready to end his hot streak. He dropped his fourth score of the night to take the lead for Michigan, 5-4.

With about ten minutes left to come back, Penn State was ultimately unable to tie the game.

The Nittany Lions had to empty their net during the last 30 seconds, but Michigan was able to hold them off to take the win and beat Penn State.

