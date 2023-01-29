



Three Aggies Place in the Top Three at the UNM Team Open

Miranda Tcheutchoua and Rebecca Green all occupy the top three positions in Albuquerque New Mexico team opened

January 27-28 | Albuquerque, N.M. | Albuquerque Convention Center FINAL RESULT ALBUQUERQUE The NM State Throws team concluded its time in Albuquerque this afternoon after an impressive performance by numerous pitchers during three separate events. A total of nine pitchers made the trip north to participate in the New Mexico Team Open. Three of the nine athletes placed top three in their respected events, while three others finished in the top ten pitchers. DAY ONE Perform neatly took silver in the weight throw with an official mark of 19.63 m (64′ 5.0″) her second-best throw of the indoor season. South Africa’s sophomore also finished in the top five throwers in all eight of her indoor collegiate meetings. Miranda Tcheutchoua placed close behind Makhethe in the weight throw with a third-place finish of 17.88 m (58′ 8.0″), the second-best throw of her career. Moore’s enemies (6e) and Emily Berk (8e) were the next two Aggies to place in the top ten in the weight roll. Moore finished with a score of 16.95 m (55′ 7.5″), Birch finished with a score of 16.71 m (54′ 10″). Kaitlyn Ward also competed in the weight throw and set a new personal best with an official distance of 15.91 m (52′ 2.5″). She has now set a personal best each time she competed in the weight throw during her career. Rebecca Green also set a personal best in the weight throw with a throw of 14.53 m (47′ 8.0″). Only one Aggie competed in the women’s high jump and that was Freshman, a native of El Paso, Aileen Alvarado who set a personal best in the event with a jump of 1.56 m (5′ 1.25″). DAY TWO The women’s shot put was the only event the Aggies would compete in on day two, where four Aggies entered the circle, with three placements. Rebecca Green took bronze in the event on a throw of 14.31 m (46′ 11.5″) placing her third overall. The freshman pitcher from Casper, Wyoming took eighth overall in the event on a 13.23 m (43′ 5.0″) throw that gave the Aggies their fifth top-ten finish of the weekend. Moore’s enemies threw her second-furthest career shot put after recording a distance of 12.78 m (41′ 11.25″), finishing 11the general. NEXT ONE The Aggies will compete in two more regular season indoor meetings in Albuquerque before traveling to the Pacific Northwest for the Western Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, which take place in Spokane, Wash. February 24-25.

