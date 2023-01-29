Adani hires Mithali Raj as a mentor for WPL





IMAGE: As a mentor to Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL, Mithali Raj will promote women’s cricket and help develop the sport at grassroots level in Gujarat. Photo: ICC/Getty Images Former India captain Mithali Raj has been recruited as a mentor and advisor to Women’s Premier League (WPL) side Gujarat Giants ahead of the inaugural season of the T20 league, which will take place in March-April this year . Mithali, the highest run-getter in international women’s cricket, retired from all formats last year after a career spanning 23 years. As a mentor to the side, the 40-year-old cricketer will also promote women’s cricket and help develop the sport at grassroots level in Gujarat. The Ahmedabad franchise had recently become the most expensive of the five teams during the auction with Adani Sportsline shelling out Rs 1289 crore. Mithali said the new BCCI initiative will help women’s cricket grow steadily and encourage young players to take up cricket professionally. “The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League is a fantastic move for women’s cricket and the involvement of the Adani Group is also a huge boost for the sport,” Mithali said on Saturday. “Women’s cricket is steadily growing and this kind of impulse will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up professional cricket. “I believe the impactful participation of companies will help speed up the process to ultimately bring more glory to India. “This level of influence can help strengthen the sporting ecosystem and increase opportunities for female athletes,” she added. Pranav Adani, director of Adani Enterprises, called Mithali a role model and hoped that her presence will help attract new talent not only in cricket but also in other sports. “Mithali Raj is a role model for the young generation and we are delighted to have such an inspiring athlete on board to guide our women’s cricket team,” said Pranav. “We believe the presence of international sports heroes like Mithali will attract new talent not only to cricket but every other sport and transform the professional sports ecosystem,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/adani-ropes-in-mithali-raj-as-mentor-for-wpl-womens-cricket/20230128.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos