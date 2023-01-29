The untold true story of 1990s Nebraska football





Nebraska football lasted five years from 1993-1997 resulting in a record 603 and three national titles in Nebraska. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of the ’90s. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but not great. In 1990, Nebraska went 11-2, won the Big Eight, then got blasted in the Orange Bowl by Georgia Tech 45-21. Our beloved Huskers finished at #6. In 1991, Nebraska went 11-1, but lost the 1992 Orange Bowl 22-0 to the Miami Hurricanes. It was Nebraska’s first and only shutout in a bowl game, and the first shutout since 1973. It was an embarrassment. It was the 5th straight loss in a bowl, a streak that would go to 7. In 1992, Nebraska finished 10-2, won the Big 8 conference again and entered the Orange Bowl (again) to face Florida State. Nebraska entered that game as a 21-point underdog. They lost 18-16 in a game that should be remembered as a classic, but not because of one sided action. Nebraska fans were angry with Osborne. Everyone (and I mean EVERYONE) said he couldn’t win the big one. Why does Tom Osborne eat his cereal on a plate?

Because if it was in a bowl he would lose it was the running joke at the time. But something had changed against FSU in the 1993 Orange Bowl. Something that caused the flight that Husker fans hold dear. Our beloved Huskers under Tom Osborne were always good. What made them great? That information is in a few books written by Paul Koch, who was part of the power conditioning staff from 1987 to 1995. Paul amassed approximately 890,000 words of interviews from players, coaches and staff, which basically included everyone unnamed. Tommy. Paul published these books together in 2013. I don’t believe most husker fans know about Paul’s books or we’d be having more conversations about The Pit. No one I know ever mentioned The Girthing, nor did anyone mention how Charlie McBride wore a sign with two spikes sticking out of it that he would hit players with if they messed up. Explanations for all of these are included in Paul’s book, along with recollections of events that were key to taking Nebraska football from good to great to legendary. There’s No Place Like Nebraska – Anatomy of an Era Vol 1 There’s No Place Like Nebraska – Anatomy of an Era Vol 2 Links contain Amazon Affiliate Codes.

