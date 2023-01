Hokies finish the Lenny Lyles Invitational with three facility records

SWARTSBURG freshman Katrin Brzyszkowska set a Norton Heathcare Sports and Learning Center facility record at the Lenny Lyles Invitational on Saturday with a personal best of 55’2.75″ (16.83 m) in the shot put. Brzyszkowska’s score ranks first in the Atlantic Coast Conference . freshmanset a Norton Heathcare Sports and Learning Center facility record at the Lenny Lyles Invitational on Saturday with a personal best of 55’2.75″ (16.83 m) in the shot put. Brzyszkowska’s score ranks first in the Atlantic Coast Conference . “Excellent performance from Katrin today,” said head coach Andrew Dubs. “It has been a whirlwind month for her with some minor setbacks today. I am very proud of how she has been able to keep her focus. She is an excellent competitor and I look forward to seeing more of her success this season. “ Brzyszkowska started the day in third place after coming just under 50’10” (15.5m) on her first attempt. Warming up on each attempt, she moved up the leaderboard one spot at a time. In round two, she moved into second place before taking over the competition in the third round, breaking the old facility record of 52’2″ (15.91 m) a year ago by Notre Dame’s Rachel Tanczos. Essence Henderson finished second with a season-best distance of 54’0″ (16.46 m). Tyson Jones placed second in the men’s shot put, sending the pit 55 feet (17.98 m) to the landing area. Sprint Sprinter Judson Lincoln IV holds two facility records at Louisville after clocking first in the men’s 400-meter sprint with a time of 46.67. KennedyHarrison finished second with a time of 47.15. Lincoln IV anchored in the 4x400m relay with a sub 22 on the first lap to hold onto the Hokies lead, the second fastest split of the day. Tech set the record time of 3:09.89 and controlled the race every time the baton was passed. KennedyHarrison , Cole Brook and Ali Diby joined Lincoln IV in the record race. Beck also competed in the 200 metres, crossing the line second at 9:18 p.m. jumps posted 15e on the NCAA DI top performance list, Close Pyles scored a personal best of 42’4″ (12.90 m) in the triple jump and placed second on her third attempt. In the men’s triple, Chancey Chambers won his third game of the season with a jump of 51’7.25″ (15.73m) in the first round. Teammate Caleb Stephens finished fourth with a distance of 48’3.2″ (14.71m). High jumper Aidan Clark equals 13e in the NCAA achieved a season best height of 7’0.5″ (2.15 m) and finished second. Pole vault Third in the ACC, Harrison Rice finished third in pole vault with a season-best height of 17’0″ (5.18 m). Next one Virginia Tech is hosting the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet in Blacksburg, Virginia on February 3 and 4. The Hokies distance team heads to Winston-Salem, NC to compete in the Camel City Invitational.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/1/28/hokies-end-the-lenny-lyles-invitational-with-three-facility-records.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos