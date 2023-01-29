Cricket world erupts after ‘unforgivable’ act in BBL final match

Sydney Sixers teammates Dan Christian and wicketkeeper Josh Philippe were at the center of an embarrassing mix-up in their BBL final loss to the Perth Scorchers. Photo: Getty/Ch7

Sydney Sixers players Dan Christian and wicketkeeper Josh Philippe are furious over an embarrassing moment in their side’s BBL final loss to the Perth Scorchers on Saturday night. The Scorchers overcame a devastating blowout from Sean Abbott to book their spot in the BBL grand final with a seven wicket win.

Ashton Turner produced a memorable knock from the captaincy, scoring an unbeaten 84 (from 47 balls) and combining with Cameron Bancroft (53 not from 45 balls) to lead the Perth side home and give them a grand final at home. The pair chased the Sixers’ modest 8-151 with nine balls left in front of 41,126 fans at Perth Stadium.

It could have been so much different for the Sixers, and the Sydney side will ruin a missed opportunity to remove Bancroft when he was on 28 runs. The Perth batsman looked destined to be caught after an attempted sweep on Stephen O’Keefe.

The ball hit the top edge of Bancroft’s bat, making an inviting loop for the Sixers’ fielders, who should have celebrated a regulation catch. However, Sydney gloveman Philippe and veteran all-rounder Christian fell into terrible confusion, with both players leaving the ball in front of the other as the opportunity begged.

Christian and Philippe look at each other yours, no yours no no no no, said commentator Mark Howard on the Fox Sports coverage. Aussie Test great and former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist pointed the finger straight at the Sixers gloveman and insisted it should always have been his catch.

He has to go, he has the gloves on! said Gilchrist. You just have to commit to wearing the wicketkeeper gloves. It’s that simple.

“The home crowd love it! They enjoy this. That should have been superficial, that’s a keeper’s catch.”

Gilchrist added in post-match analysis: These are under-10 things… maybe that’s harsh on the under-10s.” Fellow Aussie Test great Mark Waugh was immediately scathing about the Sixers’ botched catch, labeling it as an “unforgivable” mistake.

They didn’t communicate, he said. You can’t afford that. That’s a big blow that one. Philippe looked as if he was going towards it, but then he backed away. Christians (saying) I saw you go.”

Perth Scorchers book spot in BBL grand final

Bancroft added a further 25 runs that ultimately proved crucial for the Scorchers, with the home side doing brilliantly to recover from a horror start that saw them fall to 3-22 after four overs. Abbott had numbers of 3-8 at the time after cheaply removing Stephen Eskinazi (four), Aaron Hardie (nine) and Josh Inglis (0).

Turner was key to Perth’s resurgence, cracking nine fours and a six to light up the stadium. The result means the Scorchers will host the grand final next Saturday, as the Sixers have been pushed into ‘The Challenger’ against the winner of the Renegades-Heat clash.

“It was a bit of a clinic between those two tonight,” Abbott said of Turner and Bancroft. “We gave them a few chances. We didn’t play our best. We let them back in and then they just took over.”

Ashton Turner was sensational with the bat for the Perth Scorchers in their BBL Final victory over the Sydney Sixers. Photo: Getty

Previously, Steve Smith failed to make the most of a gold reprieve, but Moises Henriques was able to cash in as the Sixers recovered from a shaky start to reach a respectable total. Scorchers all-rounder Aaron Hardie dropped a chance midway through an easy shot when Smith was down to just 12.

Smith came into the match in blistering form, scoring 36, 101, 125no and 66 in his last four innings. Hardie would have feared his lost catch would cost the Scorchers dearly, but England paceman David Payne, who was nearly ruled out for illness, sent Smith for 18 with a spectacular diving catch from his own bowling alley.

Under normal circumstances, Payne would have been harassed by his Scorchers teammates due to the importance of the wicket and the dazzling nature of the catch. But with Payne battling illness and being quarantined from the rest of the group before the game, he was instead congratulated with a series of elbow strikes from his teammates.

The Scorchers were guilty of more than one of their own fielding blunders, with AJ Tye dropping a simple chance to knock out Moises Henriques at 18. from 34 balls) to help the visitors recover from a shaky start and reach a respectable total.

Payne finished 3-33 from his four overs, including key scalps from Smith and Henriques. Jason Behrendorff scored 2-17 from his four overs in a striking display.

with AAP

