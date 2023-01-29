Josh Gattis fired, new QB coach for Michigan football and more





In our latest Michigan Wolverines news roundup, Josh Gattis is fired, Michigan Football has a new QB coach and more. Friday proved to be an interesting day for Michigan football fans. Not only did the Michigan Wolverines hire a new quarterbacks coach, but a name we all remember, Josh Gattis, resurfaced. Gattis, who left Michigan football after the 2021 season, which saw him win the Broyles Award as the best assist in college football, for the Miami Hurricanes, was fired Friday. It was seen as a big splash rental for Mario Cristobal at the time, but the Hurricanes were terrible, averaging only 367 yards per game and 23 points. One wonders if Gattis will come back to the Big Ten, maybe in Iowa where Cade McNamara and Erick All went. Miami OC Josh Gattis has been fired after one season by Mario Cristobal. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2023 Anyway, for a man who criticized the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh on his way out, it doesn’t hurt my feelings to see this happen. The man was still making a lot of money for the work he did in Miami and he will be back to work soon. Just never again because of football in Michigan. Michigan Wolverines has a new QB coach Shortly after Sam Webb reported that Brian Griese and Tee Martin had not been contacted about the Michigan football QB coach opening, Jim Harbaugh announced the hiring of Kirk Campbell. An offensive analyst under Harbaugh for the past two seasons, Campbell previously worked with Gattis at Penn State before serving as offensive coordinator at Old Dominion. Campbell is known as a rising star in the college football coaching industry and it was only a matter of time before he landed another coaching job on the field. This was a smart move by Harbaugh and one that should keep the attack moving forward. Michigan Wolverines get another top-10 win in Hockey Friday night was a busy night in Ann Arbor with top-10 matches in wrestling and hockey. Unfortunately, Ohio State got the better of Michigan on the mat, scoring a 23-15 victory. However, Mason Parris improved to 20-0 with his 11th pin. He is ranked No. 1 in the heavyweight class in the NCAA and looked impressive again on Friday. The Michigan hockey team recorded a victory, beating sixth-place Penn State while the seventh-place Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 7–3 win. The Wolverines host Penn State again tonight at 7 p.m

