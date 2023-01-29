Lancer women’s tennis sharp in Lynchburg





Next game: at Elon University 15-02-2023 | 14.00 hours February 15 (Wed) / 2 p.m Bee Elon University History LYNCHBURG, Va. Longwood women’s tennis played its first doubleheader of the spring campaign on Saturday, facing East Carolina University and Liberty University. ECU won the opening game 4-1 and Liberty defeated Longwood 4-0 as the games were played to the deciding point. Single people

vs ecu No. 1 LWU Emma Nurgazieva over Isabella Rivera Ortiz 7-6, 6-3

No. 2 ECU Ines Bachir past Sophia Mareta 7-5, 6-0

No. 3 ECU passed Martina Muzzolon Karina Rizvanov 7-5, 6-3

No. 4 Alisha Hussain Vs. Mary Saez DNF

No. 5 ECU Joan Madi past Victoria Czerny 6-1, 6-4

No. 6 Laura Becker Vs. Nina Hederich DNF

versus freedom No. 1 LIB Maria Juliana Parra-Romero passed Emma Nurgazieva 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Alexandra Almborg vs. Karina Rizvanov DNF

No. 3 LIB Marina Davtyan passed Mary Saez 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 LIB Esther Lovato past Victoria Czerny 6-0, 2-0 (stop due to injury)

No. 5Tiffany Nguyen Vs. Nina Hederich DNF

No. 6 Elsa Kirch Vs. Zoe Barton DNF Doubles

vs ecu No. 1 ECU Bachir/Hussain over Rizvanova/Nurgazieva 6-4

No. 2 ECU Muzzolon/Rivera over Saez/Hederich 6-0

No. 3 LWU Czerny/Marchetta over Becker/Madi 6-3

versus freedom No. 1 LIB Parra-Romero/Davtyan over Rizvanova/Nurgazieva 6-1

No. 2 LIB Nguyen/Ode over Saez/Hederich 6-0

No. 3 LIB Burger/Sampaio over Czerny/Barton 6-3 HOW IT HAPPENED: The Lancers started the day with a heavily contested double play against ECU. Victoria Czerny and Sophia Marchetta won their match at No. 3 doubles 6–3 to the Lancers, but ECU earned the double after knocking out the Pirates’ No. 1 pair Karina Rizvanov and Emma Nurgazieva in a tight 6-4 set

Nurgazieva opened singles strong for the Lancers, earning a tough win over ECU’s Isabella Rivera Ortiz, 7-6, 6-3. Marchetta and Rizvanova followed with two very controversial losses, both of which amounted to a seventh point in the first set. Czerny fell to ECU’s Joan Madi in the tipping point. In Longwood’s next game, Liberty opened strongly in doubles, earning decisions over every Lancers duo. In singles, the Flames won the game with a trio of singles wins. WHAT THEY SAID: “The ladies faced two very tough teams today, but they gave their best and fought well,” said Adam Jackson, director of Longwood Tennis. “This is great preparation as we head into the season.” NEXT ONE: The Lancers won’t return to action until February 15e when they travel to Elon University to fight the Phoenix. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m #GoWood || #Horsepower

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2023/1/28/lancer-womens-tennis-edged-in-lynchburg.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos