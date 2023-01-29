From the very beginning, the White Bear-flavored Hockey Day has been driving Minnesota

White Bear Lake girl hockey player Elaina Hosfield once told a kindergarten teacher that her name was Squish. When asked her full name, the youngster replied, “Squish Hosfield.”

Hosfield did not know her first name at the time. Hockey Day Minnesota viewers now know her. Hosfield’s first goal as a varsity player built an early lead in an eventual 8–3 loss to Stillwater. The Bears and Ponies met in the first of three high school outdoor hockey games played Saturday at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township.

Those games were the centerpiece of Hockey Day Minnesota, a Bally Sports North production that celebrates the state’s signature sport for a day. Hermantown defeated Mahtomedi 6-3 in a battle of class 1A forces. And the White Bear Lake boys’ game against rival Hill-Murray concluded a special day for winners and losers alike.

“It made me happy that I scored on Hockey Day, that it wasn’t just a game,” said Hosfield. “It was really special.”

The nickname “Squish” started when Hosfield was a chubby baby, and it stuck.

“Yeah, everyone just calls me that,” she said. “No one calls me by my real name.”

Coaches presented Hosfield with “The Mighty Bear” award for player of the game. The big ring was donated by assistant coach Randy Kieger, a 1983 White Bear Mariner graduate. Kieger was a junior defenseman when the now-defunct Dolphins skated to second place in the 1982 state tournament.

A high temperature of 7 degrees meant that Saturday was made for layers. One of Kieger’s was his blue and gold Dolphins jersey from his playing days. He wore a matching stocking hat. He was an assistant when daughter Kari, a sophomore forward, and the Bears finished second in the 2002 state tournament.

Kieger’s former defensive partner Scott Brydges played in the White Bear alumni game on Friday.

“It’s just fun to see the faces,” Kieger said. “Brydges stood at the far blue line during that game and just waved his stick. We’re pushing 60, so you know, there’s no more fuss.”

Current players provided sufficient energy on Saturday. Junior forward Brooke Nelson scored four goals as Stillwater turned an unknown deficit into defeat.

“Since the day we found out we were coming to play, we were counting down the days,” said Nelson, whose teammates wore retro jerseys in the style of Stillwater’s 2007 championship team.

Stillwater coach Annie Cashman didn’t mind seeing her team down for the first time in 16 Suburban East Conference games this season.

“If we fall behind I would like it to be in this event with their fans here,” said Cashman. “They are very classy people and they are wonderful hosts.”

And it hadn’t escaped Cashman’s attention that White Bear Lake was playing against the Hill-Murray boys, but her girls team got to play against the Bears.

“We’re very thankful that they kept it in the Suburban East when they made that choice,” Cashman said.

Gratitude was also on the mind of Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews. The Hawks last participated in Hockey Day Minnesota when the suburb of Duluth hosted the event in 2010. At the time, Andrews was a bantam coach overseeing the kicking crew.

“In terms of money, I don’t remember exactly what our budget was, but I mean, we’re talking maybe a hundred thousand dollars,” Andrews said. “And now it’s millions. I mean, this is incredible.”

Hill-Murray coach Bill Lechner, participating in his fourth day of hockey at Minnesota, called the 2023 version “by far” the best. A wild comeback from his Pioniers certainly colored his eyes.

White Bear Lake had a 2-1 lead going into the final minute of the game. A premature firework led to a few “oohs” and “ahhs,” but plenty of “What the?” Hill-Murray forward Brady Ingebritson said the display pumped him full of adrenaline.

He converted the shock into two clutch goals. Ingebritson tied the game with 46 seconds remaining. Then he sent home the Pioneers with a landslide victory at 2:06 of overtime.

Not much has gone right for Hill-Murray this season. A tough schedule and major injuries gave the team a record under .500 in Saturday’s game against No. 9 White Bear Lake. But as so often happens in rivalry games, the unexpected happened. Hill-Murray improved to 4-0 on Hockey Day Minnesota.

“It’s Minnesota Hockey Day against White Bear Lake,” Ingebritson said. “You can’t wish for much better than this.”