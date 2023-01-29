Raiders roll to Homecoming victory behind three in double digits





Next game: in the state of Youngstown 2/2/2023 | 19:00 ESPN+ WON 980 AM February 2 (Thu) / 7 p.m Bee State of Youngstown DAGTON The Wright State men’s basketball team had three players scoring double-digit nights as the Raiders visiting Green Bay shot just 29.6 percent in a 77-46 victory Saturday night at the Nutter Center as Wright State celebrated homecoming. Wright State (13-10, 6-6 Horizon) completed a two-game weekend win with the win as the Raiders are now ready to hit the road for six of their final eight regular season games in the month of February, which begins next week . week with visits to Youngstown State and Robert Morris. The Raiders held Green Bay (2-21, 1-11 Horizon) to just 16 points and an 18.5 percent shooting score in the first half as visiting Phoenix finished the night with the 29.6 percent total shooting score, the ninth time that Wright State held an opponent under 30 percent shooting in the Scott Nagy era. After a game-opening bucket for Green Bay, Wright State tallied 17 of the next 19 points to set the tone for the evening, with the visitors shooting just 1-for-8 over that stretch before the Raiders later finished the half on a 8-0 run, interrupted by a Amary Davis stealing and fast break dunking, to lead 41-16 at the break. Both sides traded baskets to begin the second half, with a 15-2 Raider run midway through the second half effectively wrapping up the win. All 11 Raiders found the scoring column in the win, passing on pace Trey Calvin game-best 18 points while A. J. Braun just missed a double-double with his 13-point, nine-rebound night. Andreas Welage earned his second double-score in a row with 12 points off the bench while Tim Finke has a full line of stats with six points, six rebounds and four assists and Brandon Noel brought down nine rebounds himself. Wright State shot 56 percent (30-54) from the floor overall, scoring 36 points from the paint with only three three-pointers (3-14, 21 percent) and a 14-of-18 (78 percent) score on the free throw line. Green Bay was 16 of 54 overall from the floor en route to the 29.6 shooting percentage, following up on seven three-pointers (7-26, 27 percent) with a score of 47 percent (7-15) from the free throw line. Aided by the nine rebounds each from Braun and Noel, the Raiders finished with a 42-30 rebound advantage, taking down 37 boards on the defensive glass alone.

