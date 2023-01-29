Women’s Premier League bids move India into the stratosphere’s future of cricket

Let the journey begin. They were the words of one of the most powerful men in world cricket this week, as more than $800 million was auctioned off for just five franchise licenses in the future WPL, a women’s version of India’s lucrative IPL cricket league. .

Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of the BCCI, India’s cricket governing body, couldn’t hide his delight at the franchise auction which raised more than double the expected amount.

Without seeing another ball bowled, Viacom18 recently bought the rights for the league’s first five years for $170 million. Add in team and league sponsors and the BCCI is already looking at a billion dollar product.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams from inaugural #WPL broke records set in the inaugural men’s IPL in 2008,” Shah tweeted.

“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead, not just for our female cricketers, but for the entire sporting association.”

Next up is February’s player auction, with female cricketers from around the world who have expressed interest in taking part in March’s tournament.

Each franchise is allowed for up to seven foreigners, with a team salary cap of $2 million for what is expected to be a four-week competition.

International stars such as Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, named this week’s ICC’s (International Cricket Council) T20 Player of the Year, can expect to be paid several times more than teammates if selected.

The fourth richest man in the world offers the highest bid

The Adani name is recognizable in Australia due to the company’s mining interests in Queensland, but one of the group’s lesser-known companies is Adani Sportsline, with its growing portfolio of sports investments.

Owner Gautam Adani generates many headlines, both positive and negative. This week has been no different. The company that bears his name is at the center of a report accusing it of “the biggest scam in the company’s history,” a claim the company denies and has threatened legal action against the report’s authors, Hindenburg Research .

The impact of the claims wiped out a significant portion of Adani’s net worth, dropping him from the third richest man in the world to the fourth. It didn’t stop him from making the highest bid for a $223 million WPL license. Adani’s team will be based in Ahmedabad.

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, who made the highest bid for a franchise is the WPL. ( Getty Images: Ramesh Dave/Mint )

The next three bids were won by owners of already established IPL teams looking to increase their appeal. They are the Mumbai Indians, the capitals of Delhi and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite numerous other IPL teams competing for a license, the final franchise was won by Capri Global Holdings, which will base its team in Lucknow.

Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians (MI), is not only India’s richest woman, she is also a high-profile philanthropist known for her commitment to women’s empowerment.

“India’s female cricketers have always made the country proud in the global sports arena, be it the World Cup, the Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games,” said Ambani.

Tahlia McGrath will be one of the highest paid players in the new T20 league. ( Getty Images: Pankaj Nangia )

“This new Women’s League will once again showcase the talent, strength and potential of our girls worldwide. I am sure our MI team will take Mumbai Indians’ fearless and entertaining cricket to a whole new level.”

It is also an interesting side note that Ambani’s husband is Mukesh Ambani, owner of Viacom18 which now owns the rights to the WPL and the IPL.

Can cricket challenge football’s dominance?

So far, football has dominated the women’s sports landscape in terms of global reach and growth, but the T20 form of cricket is spreading and its popularity is growing.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup had a combined audience of 1.12 billion viewers. Live viewership per match doubled from the 2015 edition, averaging around 17.3 million viewers.

In contrast, the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand recorded 1.64 billion video views, a 45 percent increase from the 2020 T20 World Cup and sixteen times larger than the 2017 World Cup played in England.

The scoreboard shows the crowd turnout at the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final at the MCG in 2020. Cricket rivals football as the leading prospect for female athletes. ( Getty Images: Ryan Pierse )

Fan engagement has doubled from 2020 to 2022, with about one in five being women, meaning there’s plenty of growth if the WPL fuels fan base. In India alone, more than half of the population of 1.4 billion are women.

As of October 2022, national female players in India are paid the same amount as their male counterparts, transforming traditional notions of sport for women into something now seen as a viable career option.

Players on the Indian national team can earn $5,400 per T20 match, $10,800 per day game and $28,000 for a test match.

And then there are the Olympics…

Cricket bosses have lobbied for the sport to be included in the world’s biggest sporting event. The International Olympic Committee is big on sports and proving they promote gender equality, and the WPL fits that model.

India is also eager to host an Olympic Games, perhaps as early as 2036, and Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani happens to be an IOC member.

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, has also recently been appointed to the committee overseeing international cricket’s efforts for Olympic recognition.

According to Annesha Ghosh, the co-producer of the Financial Times documentary “Women’s Cricket Revolution,” which looked at the game’s potential in India, the stars seem to be aligned.

“[The WPL] is an important support for cricket’s participation in the Olympics,” Ghosh told The Ticket.

“There are so many factors that the WPL brings into play – one of the main markets of the Olympics is India – it all comes together very nicely for the IOC and ICC.

“The launch of the WPL took the world by storm, you had Variety [magazine] reporting on the WPL media rights and franchise bids the day the Academy Award nominations were announced, so that tells you the interest is quite real, not just in India.

If the WPL follows the same trajectory as the men’s league, the IPL, the dynamics of women’s sport will be significantly reshaped.

The next time you hear someone say there’s no value in women’s sports, feel free to invite them to 2023 with a calendar full of world-class events, the WPL in March being just the latest.