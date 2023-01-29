Sports
Women’s Premier League bids move India into the stratosphere’s future of cricket
Let the journey begin. They were the words of one of the most powerful men in world cricket this week, as more than $800 million was auctioned off for just five franchise licenses in the future WPL, a women’s version of India’s lucrative IPL cricket league. .
Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of the BCCI, India’s cricket governing body, couldn’t hide his delight at the franchise auction which raised more than double the expected amount.
Without seeing another ball bowled, Viacom18 recently bought the rights for the league’s first five years for $170 million. Add in team and league sponsors and the BCCI is already looking at a billion dollar product.
“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams from inaugural #WPL broke records set in the inaugural men’s IPL in 2008,” Shah tweeted.
“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead, not just for our female cricketers, but for the entire sporting association.”
Next up is February’s player auction, with female cricketers from around the world who have expressed interest in taking part in March’s tournament.
Each franchise is allowed for up to seven foreigners, with a team salary cap of $2 million for what is expected to be a four-week competition.
International stars such as Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, named this week’s ICC’s (International Cricket Council) T20 Player of the Year, can expect to be paid several times more than teammates if selected.
The fourth richest man in the world offers the highest bid
The Adani name is recognizable in Australia due to the company’s mining interests in Queensland, but one of the group’s lesser-known companies is Adani Sportsline, with its growing portfolio of sports investments.
Owner Gautam Adani generates many headlines, both positive and negative. This week has been no different. The company that bears his name is at the center of a report accusing it of “the biggest scam in the company’s history,” a claim the company denies and has threatened legal action against the report’s authors, Hindenburg Research .
The impact of the claims wiped out a significant portion of Adani’s net worth, dropping him from the third richest man in the world to the fourth. It didn’t stop him from making the highest bid for a $223 million WPL license. Adani’s team will be based in Ahmedabad.
The next three bids were won by owners of already established IPL teams looking to increase their appeal. They are the Mumbai Indians, the capitals of Delhi and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Despite numerous other IPL teams competing for a license, the final franchise was won by Capri Global Holdings, which will base its team in Lucknow.
Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians (MI), is not only India’s richest woman, she is also a high-profile philanthropist known for her commitment to women’s empowerment.
“India’s female cricketers have always made the country proud in the global sports arena, be it the World Cup, the Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games,” said Ambani.
“This new Women’s League will once again showcase the talent, strength and potential of our girls worldwide. I am sure our MI team will take Mumbai Indians’ fearless and entertaining cricket to a whole new level.”
It is also an interesting side note that Ambani’s husband is Mukesh Ambani, owner of Viacom18 which now owns the rights to the WPL and the IPL.
Can cricket challenge football’s dominance?
So far, football has dominated the women’s sports landscape in terms of global reach and growth, but the T20 form of cricket is spreading and its popularity is growing.
The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup had a combined audience of 1.12 billion viewers. Live viewership per match doubled from the 2015 edition, averaging around 17.3 million viewers.
In contrast, the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand recorded 1.64 billion video views, a 45 percent increase from the 2020 T20 World Cup and sixteen times larger than the 2017 World Cup played in England.
Fan engagement has doubled from 2020 to 2022, with about one in five being women, meaning there’s plenty of growth if the WPL fuels fan base. In India alone, more than half of the population of 1.4 billion are women.
As of October 2022, national female players in India are paid the same amount as their male counterparts, transforming traditional notions of sport for women into something now seen as a viable career option.
Players on the Indian national team can earn $5,400 per T20 match, $10,800 per day game and $28,000 for a test match.
And then there are the Olympics…
Cricket bosses have lobbied for the sport to be included in the world’s biggest sporting event. The International Olympic Committee is big on sports and proving they promote gender equality, and the WPL fits that model.
India is also eager to host an Olympic Games, perhaps as early as 2036, and Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani happens to be an IOC member.
BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, has also recently been appointed to the committee overseeing international cricket’s efforts for Olympic recognition.
According to Annesha Ghosh, the co-producer of the Financial Times documentary “Women’s Cricket Revolution,” which looked at the game’s potential in India, the stars seem to be aligned.
“[The WPL] is an important support for cricket’s participation in the Olympics,” Ghosh told The Ticket.
“There are so many factors that the WPL brings into play – one of the main markets of the Olympics is India – it all comes together very nicely for the IOC and ICC.
“The launch of the WPL took the world by storm, you had Variety [magazine] reporting on the WPL media rights and franchise bids the day the Academy Award nominations were announced, so that tells you the interest is quite real, not just in India.
If the WPL follows the same trajectory as the men’s league, the IPL, the dynamics of women’s sport will be significantly reshaped.
The next time you hear someone say there’s no value in women’s sports, feel free to invite them to 2023 with a calendar full of world-class events, the WPL in March being just the latest.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-29/womens-premier-league-sees-cricket-hit-into-the-stratosphere/101903046
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s Premier League bids move India into the stratosphere’s future of cricket
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Gurjar community during Rajasthan trip
- Kelly Brook: My wedding looked like something out of a sitcom | Entertainment
- The Bachelor Season 27 Premiere: Fashion Do’s and Don’ts
- Homemade BharOS: Too early to call it an Indian operating system
- Jokowi reacts to possible cabinet reshuffle
- Siddharth Anand ‘Feels Amazing’ as ‘Pathaan’ Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest 3-Day Gross | Hindi Movie News
- Trump kicks off his 2024 campaign with a show of support in South Carolina
- Raiders roll to Homecoming victory behind three in double digits
- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Iran, killing at least three and injuring more than 300 | world News
- Film starring Shah Rukh Khan becomes fastest Bollywood film to enter Rs. 300 crore club
- Boris Johnson told to stop asking Richard Sharp for financial advice days before he is appointed BBC chairman – reports | Political news